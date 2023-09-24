Disney Announces Historic Star Tours Expansion for 2024

For the first time ever, Disney is using Disney+ to expand its original Star Wars ride, Star Tours.

Star Tours first debuted at Disneyland in 1987, offering fans the experience of visiting that galaxy far, far away.

But in 2011, Star Tours - The Adventures Continue replaced the original with randomized characters and locations from both the original and prequel trilogy, and that expanded with each sequel trilogy film.

Currently, Star Tours offers more than 60 different ride configurations based on Star Wars movies. But now, that number isn't only expected to increase, but also include a familiar face from Disney+.

Star Tours Receives Disney+ Expansion

Star Wars

As part of Destination D23, Disney revealed Ahsoka Tano will be added to its Star Tours attraction, marking the first time a Star Wars Disney+ character has been incorporated into the ride.

Ahsoka, played by Rosario Dawson, made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2, followed by a cameo role in The Book of Boba Fett, and is currently the star of her own solo series on Disney+.

Her addition also marks the first time Disney has incorporated a Star Wars character who hasn't been seen on the big screen or any of the Star Wars trilogies.

This Ahsoka reveal follows Disney's 2023 Star Wars Celebration tease of "more stories and characters" and "all new adventures" coming to Star Tours in 2024.

Whether Lady Tano is the first of those announced "stories and characters" - or now the only one - is unknown.

However, in the Star Tours tradition, it's possible that her inclusion also involves the presence of a certain planet or battle from her show. But again, that has yet to be confirmed.

Star Tours' Ahsoka expansion is set to debut in Spring 2024 at Disneyland, Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios, and Disneyland Paris.

How MandoVerse Is Invading the Disney Parks

Despite the lack of information surrounding Ahsoka Tano's Star Tours debut, the fact Disney is bringing Disney+ to its original Star Wars ride is significant and possibly evidence of Disney's investment in Dave Filoni's MandoVerse narrative.

The question, of course, is whether her role is minimal - like a hologram - or if she's set to receive a full scene with other cameos and imagery from her show.

If the latter, Huygang, Sabine, Chopper, or Hera could also make an appearance. And, if so, that scene could include a location audiences have already seen or that new, unknown galaxy where Thrawn and Ezra have been since Star Wars Rebels.

As fans await answers, it's worth noting that Ahsoka, as well as Hera and Chopper, have already invaded Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge as interactive, walk-around characters.

As Ahsoka draws to a close, it will be interesting to see if Disney unveils further characters and details about the series' Star Tours debut.

Ahsoka Tano's addition to Star Tours arrives in the Spring 2024.