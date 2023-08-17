Disneyland Confirms 5 Major Rides & Resort Openings In Late 2023 & 2024

Five new experiences are coming to the Disneyland Resort in the coming months, and Disney just confirmed when fans can expect them.

Following Disney's third-quarter earnings call, an updated list of "upcoming parks and experiences openings and events" was revealed with several new Disneyland offerings confirmed to debut in August 2023 and through 2024.

Among these coming attractions are an anticipated Princess and the Frog-themed ride, a Pixar-inspired hotel, and another Marvel land.

New Disneyland Ride and Resorts Openings Confirmed

For reference, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California consists of two theme parks, three hotels, and a shopping and dining district which is always growing and evolving with the Walt Disney Company.

At Disney's recent Q3 2023 earnings call, the company confirmed 5 notable major rides and offerings opening at the "Happiest Place on Earth" in 2023 and 2024.

1.) San Fransokoyo Square

Disney

Opening August 31, Disney California Adventure park's Pacific Wharf will be fully reimagined into San Fransokyo Square, a land inspired by 2014's Big Hero 6 and based on the Marvel Comics superhero team.

Here park guests can meet Hiro and Baymax, snack and sip on fare themed after the film's heroes, and shop for Big Hero 6 merch at the San Fransokyo Makers Market.

2.) The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

Disney

On September 28, the historic Disneyland Hotel gains a new 12-story tower designated for the Disney Vacation Club.

In keeping with the Disneyland Hotel and the original Disneyland Park, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel promises modern conveniences and contemporary design but with the history and inspiration of Disney animated classics.

For instance, hotel guests can expect villas and suites themed after The Jungle Book, The Princess and the Frog, Fantasia, and Sleeping Beauty, as well as animation inspirations such as a palette-shaped pool, a rainbow-hued mid-century lounge, and a "Steamboat Willie" splash pad.

3.) Adventureland Treehouse

Disney

While the exact opening date has yet to be announced, Disney confirmed the Adventureland Treehouse is still opening at the Disneyland Park sometime this year.

The Adventureland Treehouse is an overlay of Tarzan's Treehouse, which itself was an overlay of the park's Swiss Family Treehouse inspired by Disney's 1960 film, the Swiss Family Robinson.

For this third generation of the walk-through attraction, Disney is bringing it full circle as the new Adventureland Treehouse is a tribute to its original vision, complete with that iconic giant waterwheel and rooms designed for different members of the family.

4.) Pixar Place Hotel

Disney

The last new experience opening at Disneyland in 2023 is the 15-story Pixar Place Hotel replacing the resort's former Paradise Pier Hotel.

Described as the only fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States, Pixar Place is packed with Pixar details and design, including a Luxo Jr. lamp in the reimagined lobby, curated artwork, a Finding Nemo water play area, and a Pixel Pool (get it?).

Speaking of which, surrounding the pool are fire pits themed after fiery Pixar personalities, including Ember from Elemental, Jack-Jack from The Incredibles, and Anger from Inside Out.

Also, two special umbrellas may look familiar to fans of the Pixar short, The Blue Umbrella.

5.) Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Disney

Slated to open in 2024 at the Disneyland Park is Tiana's Bayou Adventure, a log flume ride that's themed after The Princess and the Frog and which replaced Splash Mountain.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is set during Mardis Gras and after the events of the 2009 movie where Tiana has expanded her restaurant business in various different ways.

The upcoming ride promises to feature characters and songs from the original film, along with a few new characters and surprises.

A twin version of Tiana's Bayou Adventure is also opening at Walt Disney World sometime in 2024.

What Is Disneyland's Future Beyond 2024?

Disney

Apart from Disney CEO Bob Iger teasing a future Avatar experience and a Multiversal Avengers Campus ride featuring a King Thanos, Disney has yet to announce any major further additions to the Disneyland Resort following 2024.

However, that's not to say Disney doesn't intend to.

Back in 2021, the Walt Disney Company announced DisneylandForward, a public planning effort to expand the Disneyland Resort.

While a number of factors will determine, as well as influence, what's possible, theme park fans are hopeful that more announcements and expansions will be part of Disneyland's future.