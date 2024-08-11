D23 Disney Parks 2024 Panel: Every Major Announcement from the Event (Live Blog)

Fans are eagerly anticipating all the news and announcements from D23 2024's Disney Parks panel.

While Friday's Disney Entertainment Showcase featured Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Animation, and Pixar revealing their upcoming slates, Saturday's Disney Parks panel promises to drop major news and updates concerning the Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Line, and more.

King Thanos Multiverse Ride Preview

Before D23 officially debuted on Friday, Disney unveiled its "Imagineering: Behind the Dreams" pavilion on the convention show floor.

One of the pavilion's biggest reveals to date was a first look at the ride vehicle for the King Thanos Multiverse ride coming to Disneyland's Avengers Campus (shared via Scott Gustin on X) and an updated design of the attraction's Thanos variant.

D23 2024 Disney Parks Panel Begins

Following several live performances, including the Mad T Party band, the panel is now officially underway with a video from Soarin' host Patrick Warburton warning attendees to "Buckle up, pal" for all the announcements to come.

Now Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro has taken the stage to officially kick off the panel (shared by Boardwalk Times on X).

According to D'Amaro, "I’ve got a lot to share … and everything we’re going to share is in active development. This isn’t Blue Sky.”

After sharing that music will be tonight's guide, John Stamos has appeared on-stage playing "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes" (via Scott Gustin on X).

Disneyland 70th Anniversary

John Stamos followed his performance by announcing Disneyland's 70th anniversary celebration.

The following is a first look at the event's logo as shared by @Just_Ask_Danny on X:

Avatar Coming to Disney California Adventure

In addition to unveiling new concept art (via @ScottGustin on X), Josh D'Amaro announced Disneyland's Avatar Land is coming to Disney California Adventure.

Scott Gustin

Not only is the land inspired by Avatar: The Way of Water, but also the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash and future Avatar films.

Here's a look at the land's attraction:

Scott Gustin

First-Ever Coco Ride for Disneyland

Disney

Also coming to Disney California Adventure is Disney's first-ever Coco ride where guests will join Miguel on a trip to the land of the dead.

The Disney Parks Blog noted the ride is inspired by the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean and will include a "skeletal cast" of audio-animatronic characters.

New Nighttime Entertainment

Disney

Next on the line-up was the reveal of "Disney Starlight," a new nighttime parade for Walt Disney World debuting summer 2025 featuring characters from Encanto, Frozen, Peter Pan, and more.

Disney

What Time is the Disney Parks Panel at D23 2024?

This year, the Disney Parks Panel, formally referred to as "Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase," takes place on Saturday, August 10 at 7 p.m. PT at the Honda Center.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro is hosting the panel and will share all the news, updates, and reveals for Disney Parks around the world, as well as Disney Cruise Line and other Disney experiences.

How To Watch the Disney Parks Panel at the Experiences Showcase?

Unfortunately, the Disney Parks panel will not be available to live-stream and is exclusive to D23 attendees.

However, fans will be able to watch video of the Experiences Showcase that gets uploaded on Disney Parks' official social media channels on X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Official photos from the event will also be shared on the Disney Parks Blog.

What Attractions, Rides & Lands Will Be Presented at Disney's Parks Panel?

Walt Disney World

Theme park fans know quite a bit about what's coming to Walt Disney World, including Animal Kingdom's new Tropical Americas land, a new version of Epcot's Test Track, and the Magic Kingdom's Beyond Big Thunder project.

What audiences are hoping to learn is what exactly that Beyond Big Thunder mountain project will involve, as well as whether there's truth to rumors of a Moana ride and a few other surprise announcements.

Disneyland

Since the Disneyland Resort's DisneylandForward expansion project was approved earlier this year, Disneyland fans are expecting confirmation about what Imagineering intends to build.

Further information about Disneyland's Pandora - The World of Avatar based on Avatar: The Way of Water is expected as well, along with new details and possibly an opening timeline for Disney California Adventure's King Thanos Multiverse ride.

Other Parks and Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line is in the middle of a huge expansion with three ships setting sail by the end of 2025.

Plus, it's expected that Josh D'Amaro will have news to share about expansions coming to the international Disney Parks, including the newly named Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris.