Disney Announces Its 9th MCU Theme Park Ride

Disney revealed another MCU experience is making its way to Tokyo Disneyland, adding to its growing roster of Marvel Studios-inspired rides.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with new phases, characters, and projects both in theaters and on Disney+, so does Marvel Studios' presence within the Disney Parks.

Disney's 9 MCU Theme Park Rides (So Far)

Since 2017, the Walt Disney Company has been actively adding MCU experiences to its stateside and international theme parks, and the House of Mouse's latest Marvel spin on a park ride may be its most surprising yet.

It’s a Small World with Groot

Disney

On March 27, Disney announced a Groot-centric overlay for one of Disney's most classic attractions, It's a Small World.

Set to open in the winter of 2025 at Tokyo Disneyland, It's a Small World with Groot not only features the galaxy's favorite Flora Colossus but the Guardians of the Galaxy and a surprising number of MCU pals, all represented in It's a Small World's childlike, pastel aesthetic.

It's important to note that this new MCU experience is a temporary overlay and is expected to run for six months.

Still, that's not to say it won't become a reoccurring seasonal offering at Tokyo Disneyland or that it won't make major Marvel and Disney Park history.

Firstly, It's a Small World with Groot is the first time Marvel characters have been featured in a Tokyo Disney Resort ride, and it may be the largest ensemble of MCU heroes in a single attraction.

In addition, It's a Small World with Groot will maintain its current characters, including figures inspired by Disney Animated films, suggesting this ride will be quite an unprecedented crossover.

Lastly, Marvel fans will be seeing MCU characters that typically haven't been featured in a Disney Park ride before, such as Goose the Flerken, Shuri, Smart Hulk, and Wong.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Disney

Walt Disney World's first MCU ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is an indoor, reverse-launch coaster (with scenes written and shot by James Gunn) where EPCOT guests and the Guardians team up to stop a Celestial, all to the tunes of an Awesome Mix.

Fun Fact: Chris Pratt's Peter Quill / Star-Lord can be seen and heard in the ride queue reminiscing about extinct EPCOT rides he enjoyed as a kid, including Universe of Energy, which Cosmic Rewind replaced.

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure

Disney

Located at Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus, WEB SLINGERS is a competitive, shooting dark ride (starring Tom Holland) where fans can sling webs like Spidey to help stop Spider-Bots from overtaking Avengers Campus.

Fun Fact: The pre-show room is packed with Marvel and Disney references and Easter eggs, including the LEGO Death Star from Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: W.E.B. Adventure

Disney

The sister attraction of Disney California Adventure's WEB SLINGERS, Spider-Man: W.E.B. Adventure calls Disneyland Paris' version of Avengers Campus home.

Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout!

Disney

Disney's first-ever MCU ride in the U.S., Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! replaced Disney California Adventure's The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in 2017, although it kept the same free-falling ride system.

Disney

The premise of Mission: Breakout! is that the Collector has taken the Guardians of the Galaxy captive and has them on display in his collection. Of course, Rocket escapes and has a plan to break them out, and it involves park guests and some familiar tunes.

Fun Fact: The Collector's Fortress is a treasure trove of Disney Park and MCU Easter eggs, and the number often grows with new Marvel Studios projects.

Iron Man Experience

Disney

The Iron Man Experience at Hong Kong Disneyland is a 3D motion simulator attraction that begins with fans attending a Stark Expo.

Of course, a flight to tour the Hong Kong Stark Tower goes wrong when Hydra and Dr. Arnim Zola decide to steal Arc Reactor tech, and fans are whisked along for the ride.

Fun Fact: Tony Stark's comical robotic assistant, Dum-E, makes a cameo.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle!

Disney

Also located at Hong Kong Disneyland, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! is an interactive shooter attraction where guests touring SHIELD's Stark Expo pavilion are recruited to join Ant-Man and the Wasp when Dr. Arnim Zola and his Swarmbots attack.

Fun Fact: Various artifacts from the MCU can be found on display, including the prototype gun Agent Phil Coulson uses against Loki in 2012's The Avengers.

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force

Disney

Located at Disneyland Paris' Avengers Campus at the Walt Disney Studios Park, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is a redo of the park's previous Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith attraction.

The premise is guests are attending a Stark Expo presentation from Tony Stark when F.R.I.D.A.Y. announces Kree Missiles are headed to Earth. Since other Avengers and the Guardians are busy dealing with other foes, guests board hypersonic vehicles to help Iron Man and Captain Marvel deal with this Avengers-level threat.

Fun Fact: The reason given for why Ant-Man, Rocket, Ms. Marvel, and Sam Wilson can't help Iron Man out is because they're busy dealing with Ultron at Avengers: Quantum Encounter on the Disney Wish and the Collector at Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout!

King Thanos Multiverse Attraction

Disney

First announced at the 2022 D23 Expo, a Multiversal ride featuring a King Thanos is being developed for Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus with the promise of fans being able to "battle alongside all the Avengers" and battle foes from "anywhere and everywhen," including a King Thanos.

Disney

Disney shared a preview of the ride vehicle at the 2023 Destination D23 event, and original concept art teased which heroes fans can expect, including both Captain Americas, Ms. Marvel, Daredevil, and even animated characters from What If...?

Further information is expected to be announced at the next D23 this August.

Other Disney Park MCU Experiences

In addition to Disney Parks' current count of 9 theme park rides, fans will also find shows, restaurants, and character interactions at its various theme parks around the globe and with more to come!

Not only has Disney expressed interest in a Wakanda theme park land, but another version of Worlds of Marvel (and featuring Spider-Man) aboard the Disney Cruise Line's Disney Treasure is expected to debut in December.