Disney Announces MCU Spider-Man's Return In 'Worlds of Marvel' Show

Disney just revealed Spider-Man's next MCU role, and it's definitely not in New York City.

While sharing details about the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, Disney announced a new version of Worlds of Marvel, an MCU dining experience first introduced on the Disney Wish.

The original Worlds of Marvel restaurant was home to Avengers: Quantum Encounter, a mini-Avengers movie starring Sam Wilson's Captain America, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Ms. Marvel.

But for the next Worlds of Marvel, Disney and Marvel have confirmed the presence of the MCU's own friendly neighborhood web-head in Avengers: Quantum Encounter.

Spider-Man Announced for New Worlds of Marvel

Disney

According to Disney's press release for the Disney Treasure, the new ship will include its own Worlds of Marvel and "an amazing interaction with Spider-Man."

Disney also shared the following description:

"During 'Avengers: Quantum Encounter,' Spider-Man will call upon his fellow Avengers — and the brave diners at Worlds of Marvel — for backup when an unexpected villain invades the ship in search of powerful quantum technology."

While it's true that Disney's theme park universe - which also includes Disney Cruise Line - is "a Variant of the main MCU timeline," its characters and events "mirrors" MCU canon and often feature Marvel Studios stars.

For instance, Tom Holland played Peter Parker in the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure pre-show at Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus.

Also, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Brie Larson, and Iman Vellani all performed their roles for the first Avengers: Quantum Encounter.

Disney

Therefore, Tom Holland may reprise his Peter Parker role for the new Worlds of Marvel dining experience. And, since Spider-Man 4 isn't expected to release until 2025 at the earliest, that would make the Disney Treasure his next confirmed Spider-Man role.

If Holland doesn't sign on for this experience, however, it still stands as the MCU Spider-Man's next confirmed appearance and one which may show him alongside other Avengers prior to the Marvel Studios' big-screen plans.

Disney

As for those other Avengers, Disney has yet to share who will appear alongside Spidey. However, the first Worlds of Marvel is surprisingly up-to-date with the current MCU.

Not only did the Disney Wish restaurant feature Ms. Marvel before her own Disney+ series conclusion, but Disney updated the show a few months after its debut to include music from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Given this precedent, Spider-Man's role in the new Worlds of Marvel is likely to include even newer characters and elements from the MCU.

Is Disney's New MCU Show a Spider-Man Sequel?

Further information Disney shared about the Disney Treasure's Worlds of Marvel is that the experience includes "two separate nights with distinct shows and dining, all inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe," meaning audiences are in for more than one show.

Whether both productions will feature Spider-Man is unknown.

However, Disney did unveil a second Worlds of Marvel show on the Disney Wish in late 2022 called the Art of Marvel Studios, highlighting the "visual development of the Infinity Saga from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame."

It will be interesting to see if this additional show is a version of Art of Marvel Studios, the original Avengers: Quantum Encounter show, or another new offering altogether.

It's also worth noting that one of the characters Disney originally envisioned for the first Worlds of Marvel was actually "Spider-Man for the longest time."

While Ms. Marvel ultimately got the gig, Disney found a way to bring Spidey to the first show earlier this year via an on-screen cameo and in-person meet-and-greet.

In discussing this new addition, Disney Imagineer Danny Handke explained that Spider-Man "borrows" Mr. Stark's Quinjet "from Avengers Tower to fly to the Bahamas."

Perhaps this segment laid the groundwork for the next production and its storyline will continue in the new Avengers: Quantum Encounter aboard Disney's new ship.

According to Disney, Marvel fans should stay tuned as further details about this Spider-Man story are on the way.

The Disney Treasure embarks on its maiden voyage on December 21, 2024.