Transformers Star Finally Speaks Out on Michael Bay's Upcoming Sequel (Exclusive)

A veteran Transformers star addressed Michael Bay's reported return to his long-running action franchise. Since Paramount produced a winner with the animated Transformers One in 2024, fans have wondered if and when the Autobots and Decepticons would be back in action in a live-action setting anytime soon. Now, with seven live-action films in the books, an eighth outing is not out of the question.

In June 2025, insider Matthew Belloni reported in his Puck newsletter that Bay was developing a new Transformers movie for Paramount that he would direct. He approached Paramount, hoping to return as a hands-on producer and potentially director, and he has writer Jordan VanDina developing a script.

Paramount

Speaking with The Direct's Russ Milheim while promoting London Calling, Duhamel was asked if he had heard anything about Bay's return to Transformers and if he would be open to returning himself. Reflecting on his journey from "cadet" to "lieutenant colonel" when he played William Lennox in four of the first five movies, he proclaimed that he would "love to do it" with Bay again, calling him "such a talented dude:"

The Direct: "Recently, it was reported that Michael Bay is looking to return to the 'Transformers' franchise. I was just curious, have you heard anything about that from him, and is that something you would be open to returning to that franchise?" Josh Duhamel: "I have not heard that. But yeah, why not? Michael Bay is such a talented dude. I just really, I really, really loved working with him. We did four of those movies. One, I did 1, 2, 3, and 5. I shot up that, you know, I started as like a cadet and ended up like a lieutenant colonel or something. So who knows. Would I be a general at this point? I've definitely grayed into the spot. Yeah, I'd love to do it."

Bay kickstarted the Transformers revival in 2007, directing the first five live-action films before Travis Knight's Bumblebee and Stephen Caple Jr.'s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. However, considering Bay's signature style that he brought to those original movies, his presence is something fans have hoped to see again in future films.

Also in line for Paramount is a G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover movie, which would likely follow up on the efforts of the post-credits scene from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The first seven Transformers movies, including 2024's Transformers One, are now streaming on Paramount+.

How Likely Is Michael Bay to Return to Transformers?

Paramount

While multiple Transformers movies are in various stages of development, there seems to be no definitive timeframe on when any of them may begin shooting or come to theaters. The film that is likely furthest in development is the Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover event, mostly considering the tease for that film that came in the final moments of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

During the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura hoped to have the aforementioned movie in theaters by sometime in 2026. While Chris Hemsworth was reported for a role in the movie after his voiceover role as Optimus Prime in Transformers One, updates on the live-action sequel have been few and far between.

Seeing Bay return to the franchise he helped jumpstart would certainly bring plenty of excitement back to Transformers, depending on how the story was developed. It is still unclear whether he would develop another movie with Mark Wahlberg and that cast or if he would bring in a completely new cast of human stars; it is also unknown whether the movie would take place in his already established timeline.

Regardless of the details, Bay's presence might be enough to drive fans back to the theaters the way they used to be, bringing the Transformers saga back into the spotlight that it dominated for most of a decade.