Disney Reveals 22 New MCU-Themed Foods on Cruise Line

Phase 4 of the MCU has been a series of firsts. In addition to the launch of television series on Disney+, the introduction of the Multiverse, and the studio's venture into animation, Marvel Studios and Disney have created new ways for the MCU faithful to experience this cinematic universe at Disney Parks and, most recently, aboard Disney Cruise Line.

In 2021, Disneyland Resort opened Avengers Campus, an entire theme park land dedicated to the MCU and its ever-growing roster of heroes. Then, in May of this year, Disney unveiled Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World with footage directed by James Gunn.

Next on the list is the Worlds of Marvel restaurant aboard Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish. In between helping out Ant-Man, the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Captain America, and Ms. Marvel during the Avengers: Quantum Encounter mini-mission/movie, guests get the chance to sample cuisine inspired by locations within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

22 MCU Food Items Available Aboard Disney Cruise Line

Marvel

According to the story, The Worlds of Marvel restaurant is a technology showcase that Ant-Man and the Wasp are hosting on behalf of the Avengers. In fact, each table is outfitted with a piece of new tech known as the Quantum Core, which diners will have a chance to test for themselves throughout the meal.

Speaking of which, this meal is a bit of a step up from Drax's Zarg-Nuts, Nat's PB&J, or Scott Lang's Baskin Robbins ice cream. It's a multi-course meal with a variety of options, all of which are themed after locations - and even dimensions - within the MCU.

Here's a breakdown of the 22 MCU food items created for Disney Cruise Line's The World of Marvel Restaurant:

New York City-Themed Menu Items

Disney

Smoked Salmon (Stark Industries) - Minneola, English Cucumber, Crème Fraîche, Dill, Chive, Salmon Caviar

Since this is supposed to be a menu item from Stark Industries, it's gotta be fancy. And, even though Tony is more of a cheeseburger kind of guy, Justin Hammer and Ivan Vanko did share salmon carpaccio in Iron Man 2.

Steamed Bao Buns (W.E.B.) - Seared Ginger Orange Pork Belly, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Pickled Daikon, Spring Onions, Mirin Soy Honey Glaze

W.E.B. is actually a nod to both Queens' native Peter Parker and Tony Stark's World Engineering Brigade (W.E.B.) that houses WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Avengers Campus in Disneyland and Disneyland Paris.

Lamb Shawarma Salad (Shawarma Palace NYC) - Slow-roasted Cumin spiced pulled Lamb Leg in mini Pitas, with Iceberg, Endive, Romaine Lettuce, Sumac Onions, Vine Tomatoes, Pickled Red Cabbage, Roasted Chickpeas, Cucumber and Lemon Yogurt Dressing

What would a Marvel restaurant be without Shawarma? Shawarma Palace is the name of the restaurant Tony suggested he and the Avengers try following the Battle of New York; and apparently, they're now a supplier for Disney Cruise Line.

Cheesecake Byte - Fresh Berries, Strawberry Jelly, Whipped Cream

According to what Scott Lang scribbled in the footnotes of the dessert menu, it's all the New York cheesecake flavor in one bite.

Wakanda-Inspired Menu Items

Hearts of Palm Ceviche (Wakandan Design Group) - Tamarillo, Sweet Potato, Purple Onion, Lime, Cilantro, Bell Pepper, Infinity Stone Popcorn

This colorful dish, complete with Infinity Stone Popcorn, is on-theme, given Thanos came into possession of all the Infinity Stones while in Wakanda. But much like New Asgard's Infinity Conez from Thor: Love and Thunder, is it still too soon?

Heirloom Tomato Salad - Escarole, Arugula, Purple Onion, Black Beans, Blue and Red Corn Chips, Parsley, and Bearss Lime

Now, since Black Panther didn't show much in the way of Wakandan food (heart-shaped herbs don't count), there are few references or commentary for this item and those that follow. While they do sound fresh, delicious, and upscale, here's still hoping that Okoye will finally get that Starbucks she hoped for.

Iceberg Wedge - Candied Pecans, Smoked Bacon Lardons, Black and Globe Radish, Maytag Blue Cheese

Berbere Spiced Pork Chop - Wakandan Vegetable Pilau, Pomegranate, Red Pepper Sauce, Rainbow Chard, Roasted Scallion

Ricotta Gnocchi - Fontina Cheese, Carmelized Grape Tomato Confit, Broccoli Rabe, Arugula Pesto

Wakanda Flourless Chocolate Beetroot Cake - Chocolate Beetroot Cake, Pepper Creme, Milk, Chocolate Soil

The real question is, what are those?! Well, rest assured, less adventurous diners, that beetroot cake and "Chocolate Soil" aren't quite as exotic as they sound. First of all, beetroot cake is just beets (or beetroots) mixed into a cake batter. The juice is often used for coloring Red Velvet Cake. As for Chocolate Soil, it's just crumbled chocolate.

Pym Tech-Inspired Menu Items

Disney

Crispy Breaded Fried Shrimp - White Cheddar and Corn Grits, Bell Peppers, Collard Greens, Smokehouse Barbecue Sauce

Since Pym Tech is all about shrinking and growing things, that theme continues with the Pym Tech-themed fare. For instance, this isn't just a sampler of fried shrimp. It's one GIANT fried shrimp atop grits and greens.

Pym Doughnut Sundae - Dulce de Leche Ice Cream, Pecan Brownie, Caramel Fudge Sauce, Chocolate Glazed-Mini Doughnut, Whipped Cream

No, this isn't one of Iron Man's doughnuts from Randy's. Instead, it's a mini doughnut - shrunken via Pym Tech - accompanied by a sundae.

Subatomic Sticky Date Pudding - Salted Coconut Macaroon, Balsamic Caramel Glaze, Vanilla Ice Cream

On the menu, Scott noted that this dessert was his favorite.

Quantum Key Lime Pie - Key Lime Curd, Raspberry Gel, Whipped Lime Ganache

In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott questions if everyone just puts the word "quantum" in front of everything; and apparently, the answer is yes because, as Paul Rudd's Avenger notes in the menu, "quantum" makes everything look cool.

Nano Dobos Torta - Layered Cake, Rich Chocolate Truffle Cream, Caramel

Scott noted that this is Hope van Dyne's favorite because, as he put it, she's fancy.

New Asgard-Inspired Menu Items

Seared Turbot Filet - Sweet Pea Puree, Roasted Heirloom Carrots, Romanesco, Pancetta, Tarragon Sandefjord Sauce

Since New Asgard is a Norwegian fishing village, it makes sense for fish to be on the menu and with a sauce from Sandefjord, a town in Norway with a Viking heritage.

Sokovia-Inspired Menu Items

Disney

Looks like Vision's Kaprikash from Captain America: Civil War and Zemo's Turkish Delight didn't make the menu.

"Kartoffelsuppe" - Creamed Potato Soup, Carrots, Celery, Knockwurst, Thyme

Cream of Porcini Mushroom Soup - Sour Cream, Red beet, Lemon

Chicken Schnitzel - Panko-crusted Chicken Breast, Butter Sauteed Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Long Green Beans, Lemon, Anchovy, Capera

Kamar-Taj-Inspired Menu Items

Golden Mystic Pasta - Caramelized Scallops, Angel Hair, Chardonnay, Lemon Saffron Cream, Roasted Vine Tomatoes, Savoy Spinach

This must be what students at Kamar-Taj ate during those full-moon parties that everyone forgot about.

Madripoor-Inspired Menu Items

Disney

Delmonico Rib-Eye Steak with Black Truffle Butter - Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes, Green Asparagus, Cabernet Reduction

Madripoor was first shown in the MCU during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. And, from the description of this steak with black truffle butter, it's probably an item the Power Broker would enjoy in Hightown.

Ta Lo-Inspired Menu Items

Shiitake and Tofu Udon - Udon Noodles Baby Bok Choy, Tofu, Red Onions, Kombu, Enoki Mushrooms, Miso Shiitake Broth

First introduced in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Ta Lo is the realm or pocket dimension Shang's mother was from and where he, his sister, Trevor Slattery, and Katie visited during the film.

Note: For those who prefer a less action-packed meal and adventurous flavors, Worlds of Marvel also offers a Grilled Sirloin Steak, Roasted Breast of Chicken, and Baked Filet of Salmon. Also, in addition to the dessert menu, shrunken mini-cookies are brought out for everyone at every table once Ant-Man's Quantum Core successfully stops Ultron.

New Adventurous Flavors Headed to Worlds of Marvel?

Worlds of Marvel and its Avengers: Quantum Encounter show are surprisingly up to date with Phase 4 of the MCU. Not only do the various screens throughout the restaurant showcase footage from Hawkeye, WandaVision, Shang-Chi, and Loki, but Ms. Marvel was used as one of the show's leading stars before her Disney+ series even concluded.

Since the MCU is constantly evolving and expanding, Worlds of Marvel can easily do the same, since much of the action plays out on-screen. If so, it's possible that the menu could change as well to reflect new heroes and places.

Perhaps Pizza Balls from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will make their way into this universe one day? Or maybe Mobius' salad that Loki destroyed or Nick Fury's toast, as long as it hasn't been cut diagonally?

Regardless, Worlds of Marvel on the Disney Wish may be one of Disney's most creative Marvel experiences yet. Not only are guests able to interact with this world and become part of the mission, but they also get to sample flavors inspired by places they know from this cinematic universe.

The Disney Wish and Worlds of Marvel officially debut on July 14.