Watch: Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man Officially Comments on Thanos Butt Meme

Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga, a historic event for the MCU. Essentially every major hero who had appeared in Marvel's first 21 films was present at the movie's final battle to try and end the Mad Titan Thanos once and for all. Everyone from Spider-Man to Groot fought valiantly to turn the tide against Thanos and his forces, but ultimately, it was Iron Man himself, Tony Stark, who sacrificed his own life to put a stop to the invasion.

Since Endgame was released, fans haven't stopped speculating on alternate ways that Thanos' threat could have been ended. Now, Thanos was a pretty tough guy, almost indestructible and incredibly strong. Killing him through conventional means just wasn't going to work. It took the might of all six Infinity Stones in the hand of Stark to wipe him out.

The theories crafted by fans have ranged from the logical, "Hey, Captain Marvel's pretty powerful, couldn't she have done the Thanos-killing snap?" and "Couldn't Doctor Strange have just cut off his arm with a sling ring portal?" to the more... interesting.

Indeed, many, many audience members have come to the same somewhat-amusing conclusion: Scott Lang could use his Ant-Man suit, shrink down, travel inside of the Mad Titan's er.. posterior and then use the suit again to become giant. It's certainly a graphic technique, but what would Scott have to say about it?

Scott Lang Finally Comments on That Thanos Meme

Avengers: Quantum Encounter

In a new video captured during the "Avengers: Quantum Encounter" dining adventure aboard the Disney Wish cruise ship, Paul Rudd and Evangiline Lilly reprise their roles as Scott Lang aka, Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne aka, The Wasp, respectively. As a lead-off to the video, Scott begins by addressing "the elephant in the room."

"Hi, I'm Scott Lang, but you might know me as Ant-Man... Look, before we start, let me address the elephant in the room. There's a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn't shrink down, go in and uh... kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all, gross. Secondly, it's much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain-"

Avengers: Quantum Encounter

Scott is then cut short by Hope who obviously sensed where this conversation was about to go. A Disney cruise is a family environment, after all. Check out the video below, with Rudd's hilarious comments being delivered around the 1:00 mark:

The Thanos Joke Goes Mainstream

Of course, it should be noted that along with the rest of the Disney Parks-produced Marvel content, this video is very much officially non-canon. While it's a lot of fun, none of it falls within established MCU continuity.

That being said, it certainly is neat to see these fan-favorite characters appear in extra media such as this, with their original actors to boot! Seeing Scott and Hope will be especially welcome for fans as the pair haven't been in an MCU project since 2019 and won't appear until next year in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Avengers: Quantum Encounter

And for the topic at hand, the whole Thanos situation, it's safe to say that Scott had his reasons as to why he was about to indicate that the method wouldn't go as planned. Lang, while not a genius like say, Shuri or Hank Pym, is a pretty smart guy in his own right, holding a Master's degree in electrical engineering and being a resourceful and capable hero as Ant-Man.

As mentioned above, Scott and Hope will next be seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which lands in theaters on February 17, 2023.