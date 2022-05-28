New Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Video Shows Off Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana & More

The Guardians of the Galaxy haven't starred in their own film since 2017, and the current roster is soon expected to depart the MCU, but this year looks to offer a big send-off for the popular team. Most of the team will join Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder before starring in their own Disney+ Holiday Special this year, coming before their climactic third installment in 2023.

James Gunn will be keeping an eye on his beloved heroes through the whole process as he made small changes to the script of Love and Thunder, and will direct all the Guardians-centric projects. But there's one more Guardians of the Galaxy production in the works under the director that many will forget, as many will might not even see it: Cosmic Rewind.

Opening soon at Epcot, Walt Disney World, the all-new attraction will take participants on a planetarium-like exhibition tour before swooping them up onto an adventure with the Guardians, including Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Star-Lord, and more. With new footage having been filmed for the ride under Gunn, Disney just released a new look at the cast.

Disney Showcases Guardians of the Galaxy Ride

Disney Parks unveiled a new behind-the-scenes teaser for the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride featuring the star-studded cast and crew.

Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, and Dave Bautista's Drax were all involved in the filming in full costume.

Saldana and Bautista even hugged during one of the shots - demonstrating the close bond this cast has built over the films.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews joins the production as a member of the Nova Corps.

Glenn Close will also be reprising her role as Nova-Prime Irani Rael, which she first did in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Crews and Close look to be enjoying their time together on set as fellow members of the Nova Corps.

Sean Gunn's Kraglin returns for Cosmic Rewind, this time with the fin from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on his head to control Yondu's old flying dart.

Everybody's favorite blue-skinned cyborg Nebula (Karen Gillian) is back in make-up.

James Gunn once again tackles directing duties as he can be seen instructing Pratt and Saldana.

The director filmed the scenes for Cosmic Rewind in October 2021, just before commencing production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The full behind-the-scenes look can be seen below:

Does Cosmic Rewind Tie to Guardians 3?

The involvement of such a massive cast of stars in Cosmic Rewind reaffirms Disney's commitment to its in-person park experiences. After all, it's among the things it's most famous for. James Gunn and all the cast look to be treating the ride experience on the same level as a blockbuster film.

The story specifics behind the enclosed rollercoaster remain unclear, but Gunn has assembled a soundtrack of hits for the ride that includes songs from Blondie, A Flock of Seagulls, as well as Earth, Wind, & Fire. This footage also confirms that the ride isn't canon to the Guardians' movies, as shown by Gamora's inclusion in the cast, which deviates from her being missing after Avengers: Endgame.

Fortunately, Disney managed to secure much of its iconic Guardians cast to participate in the ride, but a notable addition comes with Terry Crews. The actor previously appeared in Deadpool 2 as Bedlam but has yet to have a role in the main MCU timeline. Fans of the actor can only hope his involvement in the ride won't hinder his odds of a proper heroic role down the line.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is now open at Epcot in Walt Disney World, Florida.