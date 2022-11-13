Disney Reveals New Black Panther 2 & Ant-Man Crossover Merch at Park (Exclusive)

Disney has unveiled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and the Wasp crossover merchandise for the Disney Cruise Line's Worlds of Marvel restaurant.

While the MCU pushes diverse expansion throughout Phase 4, Disney Parks and the Disney Cruise Line have also provided new ways for fans to experience the MCU, with one of the latest being the Worlds of Marvel restaurant aboard Disney's newest ship, the Wish.

At Worlds of Marvel, fans of the MCU enjoy a themed dinner and the Avengers: Quantum Encounter show packed with MCU cameos.

The premise of Quantum Encounter is that of an Avengers technology showcase where Ant-Man and the Wasp are on-hand to demo the latest Pym tech, the Quantum Core.

These devices are capable of growing and shrinking items with the press of a button; audiences are called upon to use the tech to defeat an iconic MCU villain.

For fans to commemorate their own superhero origin story, replica Quantum cores that double as souvenir sippers (and feature lighting effects!) have been available to purchase since the Wish set sail.

But now, Disney has revealed several new sippers for Worlds of Marvel to celebrate Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Disney Imagineer Danny Handke discussed the inspiration and storytelling behind Worlds of Marvel's newest collectibles, themed after Marvel Studios' Black Panther 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The first item is a super-sized collectible Coca-Cola can sipper which was just released on November 11 for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

According to Handke, this item isn't from Wakanda but rather inspired by the Black Panther's "heroics" and the "Wakanda Outreach Program" which King T'Challa instituted at the end of 2018's Black Panther:

"From a story perspective, this isn’t Coca-Cola bottled in Wakanda, but rather a Western World product inspired by the heroics of Black Panther and the Wakanda Outreach Program."

Handke explained that the idea for this particular Coca-Cola collab came from his own visit to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge where Coca-Cola products have been "seamlessly integrated into the story of the land:"

"We worked closely with our partners at Coca-Cola and the filmmakers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on creating this unique collectible for Worlds of Marvel. The inspiration came from a visit I had at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and seeing how Coca-Cola was seamlessly integrated into the story of the land with the thermal detonator vessels labeled in Aurebesh."

Hanke went on to add:

"I went back to my team and we brainstormed ways this concept can translate in the Marvel universe—and we all were drawn to the idea of what a 'real world' aluminum can of Coke could look like in Wakandan translation."

As for that "Wakandan translation," fans will find that one side of the can is completely in Wakandan while the other is in English.

Now, since this souvenir was intended to honor Black Panther and serve as an extension of the MCU, Imagineering was "meticulous about the storytelling for this single vessel" which went through "several design iterations."

In regard to that design, Imagineering incorporated "elements from Black Panther's suits," as well as "Wakandan patterns."

While the Black Panther's necklace stands out as one of these influences, much like the suit and other Wakandan apparel, the background is made up of intricate but subtle patterns and designs.

Now, it's worth noting that this isn't Worlds of Marvel's first nod to Wakanda or the Black Panther.

Since the restaurant is a tech showcase, Wakanda is one of the experience's in-story producers, along with Stark Tech, Pym Tech, and W.E.B. from the Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus.

This is why, as Handke explained, Worlds of Marvel features "the Wakandan translated Coke products on our digital signage and menus."

One final detail that fans are sure to notice is that the can comes with a Pym disk. This is because the can is giant-sized, just like the Hulk-themed Pingo Doce vessels sold at Avengers Campus.

"Think of it like AvengerCon in Ms. Marvel or Rogers: The Musical in Hawkeye," Handke explained, "this is Coke’s in-world homage to the hero Black Panther."

The Coca-Cola can is now available at Worlds of Marvel and at the Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus.

The second new item for Worlds of Marvel is the Black Panther Edition Quantum Core sipper inspired by Wakanda's legendary protector.

Disney

Instead of the standard Quantum Core's gold and black color palette, this commemorative version is accented with purple to evoke the Black Panther's Vibranium tech.

Handke also noted that the number of the Quantum Core is a homage to the Black Panther's comic-book history as T'Challa was first introduced in Fantastic Four #52 in 1966.

This souvenir was released on November 11 in conjunction with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release and is available exclusively on the Disney Wish.

Disney Reveals New Ant-Man 3 Collectible

Even though Black Panther 2 and its special edition Quantum Core just released, Disney already has plans for more.

On February 17, 2023, the same day that Ant-Man 3 arrives in theaters, the Wasp Edition Quantum Core will make its debut at Worlds at Marvel.

Disney

This Quantum Core swapped the black and gray color accents of the original and its number is an ode to the year Janet van Dyne's Wasp made her 1963 comic book debut in Tales to Astonish #44.

While audiences don't yet know what the threequel holds for the MCU's live-action Wasp, the fact that this is a Quantum Core - and the film is titled Quantumania - makes it all the more interesting.

Disney's Other Marvel Items Coming to the Wish

In addition to these three new Marvel-inspired souvenirs, Disney has yet another other Marvel collectible in store.

While the release date has yet to be confirmed, an exclusive stainless steel tumbler reflecting the Worlds of Marvel's Avengers: Quantum Encounter poster is expected by the end of the year.

Among its characters is one of the MCU's newest stars and major characters in the Quantum Encounter experience, Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.

As Disney Park and Disney Cruise Line experiences are cinematic in nature and through their execution, it's a tradition for Disney to release a poster for its attractions.

Not only does this additional souvenir reflect that tradition, but Danny Handke's own expertise as he's an author of both editions of Poster of the Disney Parks, the latest of which was released in October.

Lastly, while Disney's theme park universe is considered a "Variant of the main MCU timeline," these new commemorative souvenirs are yet another way Disney is bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life.

In addition, Handke's own words are evidence of how passionate and committed Disney Imagineering is to creating these inspired MCU-inspired items and experiences for its fans.

The Black Panther Edition Quantum Core sipper and the Pym-sized Coca-Cola can are now available; the Wasp Edition Quantum Core sipper releases on February 17, 2023, to coincide with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.