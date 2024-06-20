Disney World Unveils Official Logo for Its Next New Ride

As construction walls appeared around Epcot's Test Track, Disney offered a first look at the ride's next new logo.

In recent months, several Disney World attractions have been updated and retooled into new experiences, such as the Magic Kingdom's redo of Splash Mountain into Tiana's Bayou Adventure and the soon-to-be-opening Country Bears Musical Jamboree.

But the Disney World has yet another new vision on the docket: a redo of Epcot's high-speed thrill ride, Test Track.

Disney's New Test Track Logo Revealed

On the morning of June 17, the first day of Test Track's closure, construction walls appeared around the attraction offering a first look at the design-and-ride's next new logo.

Unlike the previous version, which was the ride's title in different colors with a shared "T" emblem, the new logo (shared via BlogMickey.com) features slightly rounded font outlined in white and set against a background of three staggered hexagons.

New logo for Test Track

The original version of Test Track opened in 1999 and replaced Epcot's original transportation-centric ride, World of Motion.

Sponsored by General Motors, Test Track brought a much-needed thrill ride to Epcot and allowed guests to experience the various tests vehicles undergo in a testing facility.

When Disney reimagined the attraction in 2012, which was now sponsored by Chevrolet, Test Track received a new futuristic, digital aesthetic with guests designing simulated cars before riding through the various vehicle tests.

Fast-forward to the Fall of 2023 when Disney announced yet another new vision for Epcot's Test Track inspired by the optimistic spirit of Test Track's original predecessor, World of Motion.

Just how this old-school attraction will contribute to Test Track 3.0, and what fans can expect from the new version, is still a mystery.

To date, Disney has only revealed the following concept art of the on-ride experience and redesigned ride vehicles:

Disney

What fans do know is Test Track's entrance is set to change.

Disney

Additional concept art of the ride's exterior suggests the current entrance canopy will be removed and the ride building itself will be more visible than it has in decades.

When Will Disney's New Test Track Open?

Since there are no expected changes to the actual ride system, this overhaul isn't expected to be a lengthy one.

In fact, Test Track's construction permit is set to expire on February 28, 2025, meaning Epcot's next Test Track could open next year as well.

This timeline is somewhat similar to Test Track's last major redo which closed on April 15, 2012, and re-opened with its new design a mere eight months later on December 6.

Disney also seems eager for a quick turnaround since work seemingly began the day it closed signaling the park's goal for a short closure.

Fans should expect to learn more about Disney's throwback vision for the new Test Track in the coming weeks and at August's D23.

In the meantime, Epcot has many other new attractions for park guests this summer, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, and Journey of Water - Inspired by Moana.

