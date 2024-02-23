As Tiana's Bayou Adventure nears the final stages of construction, fans are asking when Disney's next big ride will open.

Back in 2020, Disney announced the closure of its stateside Splash Mountain attractions to make way for an overhauled experience themed after The Princess and the Frog.

Titled Tiana's Bayou Adventure, this log flume redo picks up after the events of the 2009 film and involves a magical Mardi Gras mission through the bayou.

Now that both Walt Disney World and Disneyland's versions of the new ride have confirmed opening windows, let's "dig a little deeper" to determine which month they're likely to open.

When Will Disney World's Tiana's Bayou Adventure Open?

Disney recently announced that Walt Disney World's version of Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens this summer at the Magic Kingdom.

Originally slated to open in "late 2024," this new summertime timeline isn't a surprise.

Not only did Disney drop the "late" description in recent months, but theme park guests have noticed how the ride is fast approaching its finish line.

Cosmetic touches have been underway for weeks and water has once again been flowing through portions of the ride for testing.

Plus, in January, Disney invited NOLA.com for a hardhat tour where reporters previewed show scenes and the attraction's use of Imagineering's latest audio-animatronic technology, similar to those at Hong Kong Disneyland's World of Frozen.

So what month this summer will Tiana's Bayou Adventure open its doors?

The earliest theme park watchers have speculated is a Memorial Day debut.

Strategically, late May makes the most sense as it gives the Walt Disney World Resort a new ride to promote for the summer travel season, such as in the case of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind's debut in 2022.

The safest bet for when to expect Tiana's Bayou Adventure is June.

Apart from June being the first official summer month, June 30 marks the end of the Walt Disney Company's third fiscal quarter.

Disney World tends to unveil new rides and theme park lands at the end of one quarter and the start of another before to boost investors' confidence, such as in the case of Hollywood Studios' Toy Story Land and Epcot's Remy's Ratatouille Adventure.

Summer is also when the Magic Kingdom's newly named Country Bear Musical Jamboree (which also happens to be Tiana's Bayou Adventure's Frontierland neighbor) is expected to reopen.

When Will Disneyland's Tiana Bayou Adventure Open?

As for Disneyland's take on Tiana's Bayou Adventure, its construction site has been buzzing with activity and making huge strides in recent weeks, but it's nowhere near the Magic Kingdom's current benchmark.

Since Disneyland's Splash Mountain closed months after the Magic Kingdom's, this is expected. But its current state makes it far more difficult to predict its completion.

So far, Disney has only confirmed that Disneyland's version of Tiana's Bayou Adventure debuts "later in 2024."

However, Disney Park fans know Disneyland's Haunted Mansion, which sits next to Tiana's Bayou Adventure, closed for a lengthy refurbishment in January for work on its new, expanded grounds and a retail shop.

From both a construction and operations perspective, the opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure is likely tied to the park's Haunted Mansion plans.

Also, the park's "Season of the Force" event kicks off on April 5 and runs through June 2, offering guests the chance to experience new adventures aboard Star Tours - The Adventures Continue.

This means Disneyland doesn't need to offer anything new until later in the year.

All in all, from what's known right now, the earliest month for when Disneyland's take on Tiana's Bayou Adventure could open is August, potentially in conjunction with 2024's D23 Expo.

The most likely guess? September.

Both versions of Tiana's Bayou Adventure open at Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2024.