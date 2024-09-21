Disney World Announces 4th New Attraction Opening In 2025

Huge changes are coming to Walt Disney World, including four new attractions by the end of 2025.

During the 2024 D23 Disney Parks Panel, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro made roughly 50 announcements for the Disney Parks, with an impressive number dedicated to Disney World alone.

But apparently, Disney had even more news in store; and thanks to yet another new announcement, fans can expect four new experiences at Walt Disney World in the coming months.

Disney World Reveals 4th New 2025 Attraction

Weeks after revealing a Villains Land is in development for Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, the Disney Parks Blog announced a new villain-themed show coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios.

According to Disney, this all-new live production will whisk guests into the realm of the Magic Mirror where fan-favorite Disney villains will break the glass to make appearances for stage numbers.

The two pieces of concept art Disney released show a Cruella de Vil stage production, along with a tease of which Disney baddies fans can expect, such as Maleficent, Hades, Scar, Captain Hook, Ursula, and more.

While Disney has yet to confirm the show's official name, it's confirmed to replace the current Lightning McQueen Racing Academy on Sunset Boulevard located between Rock 'n' Roller Coaster and the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy will close on October 7 to make way for the new show.

Disney's new villains show is set to debut in the summer of 2025.

Other Disney World Attractions Opening in 2025

New Magic Kingdom Parade

Disney

First announced at the D23 Disney Parks Panel, "Disney Starlight," a new nighttime parade for the Magic Kingdom, will make its debut in 2025.

Disney

Once a nightly tradition, it's been nearly a decade since the Magic Kingdom has offered a nighttime parade; but Disney Starlight will change all that with a roster of characters from new and classic animated films, led by the Blue Fairy.

"Disney Starlight" arrives at the Magic Kingdom in the summer of 2025.

Epcot's Test Track

Disney

The next iteration of Test Track, Epcot's high-speed thrill ride, is still "on track" to open in 2025.

Since the former version of the ride closed in June, Disney has already previewed new Test Track's logo; but at the D23 Horizons panel, Josh D'Amaro had new information to share.

Disney

While details are still few, D'Amaro revealed this version features six distinct exhibits and new show scenes involving technological advances, customization, personalization, and a scenic outdoor route.

Apart from a 2025 opening, Disney has yet to confirm when Epcot's new Test Track will be ready for guests.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether!

Disney

Another new show coming to Disney World's Animal Kingdom in 2025 is "Zootopia: Better Zoogether."

First announced at the 2023 Destination D23, Disney revealed a new poster for "Better Zoogether," a Zootopia-inspired 3D show that transports guests through different biomes and stars familiar characters from the 2016 film.

Disney

When the show, it will replace the long-running "It's Tough to Be a Bug" 3D film housed inside the park's Tree of Life theater.

"Zootopia: Better Zoogether" opens in the winter of 2025.

Bonus 2025 Openings:

Disney

These additional openings may not be rides or shows, but Imagineering has even more in the works for the coming year, including a Spaceship Earth lounge and a Pirates of the Caribbean tavern.

Located at Epcot, the Spaceship Earth lounge is inspired by the park's icon and centerpiece attraction and looks like it offers stunning views of the park.

Disney

Over at Magic Kingdom, the Pirates of the Caribbean tavern is expected to continue the story of the Pirates of the Caribbean and is seemingly brimming with gags and Easter eggs from the classic park attraction.

Disney also noted that this location will be family-friendly so kids are welcome as well.

New information about these 2025 Walt Disney World attractions and experiences, including Hollywood Studios' villains show, is expected in the coming months.