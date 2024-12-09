Disney World Confirms 4 Major Rides & Resort Openings In 2025

Keep your hands, arms, and legs inside the ride vehicle, theme park fans, new experiences are coming to Disney World in 2025.

Following the Walt Disney Company's 4th quarter earnings report, Disney confirmed its list of upcoming theme park openings for the coming year, including a long-awaited thrill ride and a new Pirates of the Caribbean experience.

2025 Disney World Rides & Openings Officially Planned

Disney Starlight Parade

Disney

It's been years since Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom has offered a nighttime parade. But thankfully, that all changes in the Summer of 2025 when Disney Starlight makes its debut on Main Street, U.S.A.

Disney

Disney first announced Disney Starlight at the 2024 D23 (check out every announcement from the Disney Parks "Horizons" panel here), detailing how the parade will feature characters and movies both old and new ranging from Pinocchio's Blue Fairy and Peter Pan to recent classics like Encanto and Frozen.

Disney

Then, at the first-ever D23 Brazil event, Disney revealed even more about the Disney Starlight parade, including concept art for the parade's Moana-themed float.

Reimagined Test Track

Disney

Back in June, Disney closed Epcot's popular high-speed thrill ride to make way for a new version of the attraction which will draw on the park's history of transportation-themed rides.

Disney

Apart from the tease of a scenic outdoor route and details about the ride queue, Disney has kept this project under wraps. However, guests have noticed Disney World's new logo for the ride on display, as well as the demolition of the previous version's exterior canopy.

Epcot's new Test Track is set to open sometime in 2025.

Pirates of the Caribbean Lounge

Disney

First announced at the 2023 Destination D23 event, a Pirates of the Caribbean Lounge is coming to the Magic Kingdom in 2025 and next door to the classic park attraction.

Disney

Disney has released several pieces of concept art for the lounge in recent months, including a new look during D23 Brazil.

Disney

This family-friendly tavern intends to extend the story of the attraction while also paying homage to various versions from around the world.

Spaceship Earth Lounge

Disney

In addition to a Pirates of the Caribbean lounge, Disney World is also set to open a Spaceship Earth lounge at Epcot inspired by the park's centerpiece icon and attraction.

So far, Disney has only revealed one piece of concept art, but this sleek and modern space is expected to offer views of the park's nighttime fireworks display.

The Spaceship Lounge is set to debut sometime in 2025.

Other 2025 Attractions & Experiences for Disney World

While the Walt Disney Company only confirmed four new rides and resort openings for 2025, that fourth quarter list was not exhaustive.

According to previous reports and announcements, Disney World is also expected to open "Zootopia: Better Zoogether," a Zootopia-themed show replacing Animal Kingdom's long-running (and forever terrifying) "It's Tough to be a Bug" 3D show inside the Tree of Life.

Disney

On the heels of D23 in August, Disney also announced a 4th new Disney World attraction for 2025: a Disney Villains show at Hollywood Studios.

This attraction is especially intriguing since it's expected to be a precursor to the Magic Kingdom's upcoming Villains Land.

Disney

Animal Kingdom Zootopia show is set to open in the Winter of 2025 while Hollywood Studios Villains Show is expected to debut in Summer 2025.