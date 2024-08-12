Just when fans thought D23 was over, Disney World dropped a major Magic Kingdom bombshell concerning attractions both old and new.

During this year's Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro announced a new area inspired by Pixar's Cars was on its way to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

However, in unveiling new concept art for this park project, Disney confirmed it's not just an expansion but also a replacement.

Disney World Replacing Classic Attractions For Pixar's Cars

The morning after D23 2024 ended, the Disney Parks Blog shared new details about the Magic Kingdom's upcoming expansion, confirming Pixar's new Cars land will actually replace the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island.

Directly inspired by Disneyland's Rivers of America, the Magic Kingdom's version is an artificial river that winds along the banks of the park's Frontierland and Liberty Square which guests explore aboard its Liberty Belle Riverboat attraction.

Guests can also take rafts across the Rivers of America to Tom Sawyer Island to explore caves, cross bridges, and explore a fort inspired by Mark Twain's literary works.

The Rivers of America was a park original after its opening in 1971, with many of its attractions and Tom Sawyer Island opening during the park's early years.

Not only is replacing this original corner of the theme park historic, but Disney's new concept art suggests it will completely change the look and topography of this part of the park.

In addition to the two new Cars-themed rides, Disney World's new concept art suggests snowy, mountainous terrain, waterfalls, and rugged rockwork in place of the former river and its rides.

Why is Disney Changing the Magic Kingdom?

The Magic Kingdom's new Cars area isn't the only new addition in the works.

At D23, Josh D'Amaro also confirmed a Villains Land was also in the works for the Magic Kingdom and is expected to take shape behind the Cars-driven Frontierland overhaul.

Disney

Perhaps the decision to go vertical with mountains and trees, instead of keeping the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island is necessary, not only to conceal the Villains Land and new sightlines but to blend with that new land's own rocky, craggy summits?

Disney is expected to share further details in the coming months.

According to Disney, construction on these new attractions is expected to begin in early 2025.

