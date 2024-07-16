Disneyland and Walt Disney World share similar names, but the two destinations are stunningly different in terms of their rides, size, ticket prices, and so much more.

Apart from these two stateside Disney destinations belonging on two different coasts, here's a breakdown of the major distinctions between Disneyland and Disney World.

The Differences Between Disneyland and Disney World

Disneyland vs. Disney World: Size

Disneyland Park, Walt Disney's original theme park, first opened in 1955 in Anaheim, California, and has since expanded into the 55-acre Disneyland Resort.

In addition to Disneyland Park, the Disneyland Resort is home to a second theme park, Disney California Adventure, three resort hotels, and Downtown Disney, a dining and shopping district.

When Walt Disney dreamed up his next vacation vision, which was also known as "The Florida Project," he went way bigger purchasing a whopping 25,000 acres outside of Orlando, Florida.

While Walt Disney World only opened with the Magic Kingdom and two hotels in 1971, the resort has expanded throughout its 43-square-mile property and still has room to spare.

Today, guests will find three additional theme parks, including EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom.

And, as a prime example of the differences between Disneyland and Disney World, the latter also offers two water parks, 25 resort hotels (and counting!), golf courses, a campground, and a shopping and dining district known as Disney Springs.

Disneyland vs. Disney World: Castles

Sleeping Beauty Castle, Disneyland's centerpiece and icon, is one of the smallest Disney park castles today standing at only 77 ft. tall.

Even so, it houses the Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough, a passageway filled with special effect dioramas retelling 1959's Sleeping Beauty.

Disney World's castle at the Magic Kingdom is known as Cinderella Castle and is considerably larger at 189 ft. tall.

Also, instead of a walkthrough, Cinderella Castle is home to Cinderella's Royal Table restaurant and the exclusive Cinderella Castle Suite.

Disneyland vs. Disney World: Rides

Disney World and Disneyland share some of the same rides but also offer attractions exclusive to their respective parks.

Still, while the two locations share classic Disney Park rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, It's a Small World, Peter Pan's Flight, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and more, Disney rarely opts for a complete ride replication.

This is why Disney World fans may find new details and experiences in Disneyland's classic rides and vice versa.

As for exclusive rides, fans won't find Matterhorn Bobsleds, Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout, Mr. Toad's Wild Ride, Radiator Springs Racers, or Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure anywhere but at Disneyland.

Disney World also boasts an impressive roster of unique attractions, such as Kilimanjaro Safaris, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Avatar Flight of Passage, Spaceship Earth, Slinky Dog Dash, Expedition Everest, and more.

Disneyland vs. Disney World: Cost

While Disney World and Disneyland have a number of differences, they are somewhat similar in terms of cost.

A recent study from NerdWallet discovered one-day Disney World tickets are only 3.9% more expensive in price than one-day Disneyland tickets.

Disney World Park Hopper tickets (which allow guests to visit multiple parks in a day) vary in price depending on the time of year but are also typically higher than Disneyland's Park Hopper ticket option.

But given that Disney World is home to four parks, and Disneyland only has two, this makes sense.

Food is also higher at Disney World than at its California counterpart; however, thanks to the property's variety of resort accommodations, hotel options are cheaper on average.

Disneyland vs. Disney World: Experience

One of the biggest differences between Disneyland and Disney World is the overall vacation experience.

For instance, Disney World is often described as a "bubble" due to its size, the fact it operates as its district or municipality, and because guests never have to leave Disney property when the parks close for the night.

Adding to this unique set-up is Disney World's internal transportation system which includes buses, boats, monorails, and its Skyliner system.

The number of parks, resorts, and recreation opportunities also makes it impossible to see and do it all within a single week-long vacation.

Now, because Disneyland is located in the City of Anaheim, and due to its smaller size, the Disneyland Resort is more of a temporary escape and appeals to locals as much as to tourists.

Its history and legacy are also part of its draw while Disney World is more about variety.

As for transportation, Disneyland also offers a monorail system; but walking is the main means of getting around since the Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney, and the resort hotels are all within walking distance.

Interestingly enough, for some guests, the fact everything within the Disneyland Resort is within walking distance and its two parks are yards apart is actually more convenient.

