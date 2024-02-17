The 6 Best Disney Springs Restaurants to Eat at

Disney Springs, Walt Disney World's shopping and dining district, is a culinary wonderland offering more than 60 restaurants - most of which feature their own unique dining experience.

Formerly known as Downtown Disney, Disney Springs is different than anywhere else at Walt Disney World in that there's no cost of admission, no parking fee, just endless choices.

For those looking to narrow down Disney's buffet of culinary establishments, here's a breakdown of the six best restaurants, and their runners-up, at Disney Springs.

6 Best Restaurants at Disney Springs

Best Crowd-Pleaser Restaurant: The BOATHOUSE

Disney

This on-the-water restaurant boasts a maritime theme with a booth set inside the hull of a boat, an oyster bar, and a boardwalk connecting various corners of the restaurant.

But apart from the ambiance, The BOATHOUSE nearly (but not quite) rivals The Cheesecake Factory in terms of its options ranging from steaks to pastas to burgers (the fan-favorite filet mignon sliders), and all the seafood, as well as their signature Baked Alaska that rivals the state itself in terms of size.

Disney

The BOATHOUSE also offers 20-minute Amphicar rides (vintage amphibious cars that drive on land and across Lake Buena Vista), and the restaurant offers diners and passersby fantastic views of the thrilling drive into the waves.

Runner Up: The Polite Pig

Disney

This fast-casual farmer's market meets industrial-style restaurant is famous for its Southern-style fare and barbecue, including their famous whisky-caramel crispy Brussel sprouts, Layla's ribs with Jalapeño cornbread, and the shareable "butcher board" for two.

Best Budget-Friendly Disney Springs Restaurant: Chicken Guy

Disney

From celebrity chef Guy Fieri, Chicken Guy is a fast-food-style restaurant serving all kinds of chicken tender combos and house-made dipping sauces, all under ten bucks.

Runner-Up: Earl of Sandwich

This quick-service eatery is one of Disney Springs' longest-operating restaurants and for good reason. Specializing in hot sandwiches, almost every item on the menu is under $10 and high-quality.

Best Restaurant for Dessert: Gideon's Bakehouse

Disney

Disney Springs is a Fantasyland for sweet tooths; but when it comes to experience and exclusivity, the winner has to be Gideon's Bakehouse.

The wildly popular bakery specializes in 24-hour, half-pound cookies, cake slices, and peanut butter cold brew and in an establishment that can only be described as a cross between Tim Burton and the Haunted Mansion. There are even gargoyles and a flame effect at the register through which you pass your payment.

Gideon's is also famous for its backstory which reads as follows:

"In his never-ending search for baking inspiration, Steve Lewis, the bakery creator, purchased what he thought was an antique cookbook published in 1898. To his surprise, the margins were filled with faded notes and doodles from what appeared to be a young boy who had dreams of becoming a baker. The name written at the back of the book was "Gideon," and Steve decided to fulfill that child’s wishes with the name Gideon’s Bakehouse™."

Runner Up: Amorette's Patisserie

One of the best in terms of variety, quality, and the ability to enjoy restaurant-level desserts to-go. Guests can expect artistic spins on cakes, eclairs, crêpes, and crème brûlée.

Best Disney Springs Splurge-Worthy Restaurant: Wine Bar George

Disney

Owned and operated by George Miliotes, a Master Sommelier, Wine Bar George isn't just famous for its 200+ wines by the glass, bottle, and ounce, but also for its cuisine.

In addition to entrees, the restaurant also offers family-style plates, a charcuterie-style "boards" menu, and small plates, such as the ever-popular crispy mac and cheese bites and the Saganaki on Fire (which lives up to its name!).

Best Restaurant for an Experience: Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar

Disney

Themed after the pilot from the opening act of Raiders of the Lost Ark (the one with the pet snake named Reggie), the story here is Jock Lindsey turned his artifact-filled airplane hangar into a dive bar.

Here fans (including kids and teetotalers) can dine inside a diving bell or aboard a boat while hunting for Indiana Jones Easter eggs and enjoying items like Club Obi-Wan Chicken Wings, the Fountain of Youth, Snakebite Sliders, the Antidote, and the Scottish Professor.

Best Restaurant for When You Can't Decide: Splitsville

Yes, Splitsville is a bowling alley, but don't expect concession stand-style quality.

Splitsville's massive menu is shockingly great (it's one of the best restaurants on property for sushi) and there's tons of seating, even more so for those who aren't bowling.

Runner Up: D'Luxe Burger

This quick-service joint serves up gourmet burgers, specialty shakes, and hand-cut fries; and for those who waited last-minute to decide, there is an option to mobile order.