Since 1998, the award-winning Disney Cruise Line has expanded to five ships, each offering vacation experiences unlike anything at the Disney Parks or any other cruise line at sea.

In 2024, the Disney Cruise Line fleet consists of the Magic, Wonder, Dream, Fantasy, and the Wish with a new ship, the Treasure, set to debut in December.

Given their varying sizes, restaurants, on-board amenities, and designs, the question amongst longtime cruisers (and first-time guests) is which Disney Cruise Line ship is ranked the best?

Ranking the Best 2024 Disney Cruise Line Ships

The following ranked list of Disney Cruise Line ships is based on info U.S News & World Report's rankings, personal travel experience, and fan consensus beginning with the worst and ending with the best.

5. Disney Wonder

Disney Cruise Lines

The second ship to sail under the Disney Cruise Line banner, the Disney Wonder is one of the smallest in the fleet and the vessel Disney traditionally uses for its Alaska sailings.

The 2,400-passenger Disney Wonder first debuted in 1999 with an Art Nouveau meets nautical motif, three pools, a trio of themed dining rooms, and various adults-only spaces.

Highlights: The Disney Cruise Line is famous for its Broadway-style performances, and the Wonder offers one of the most popular shows at sea, Frozen, A Musical Spectacular.

A relatively new addition is Tiana's Place restaurant which features live jazz music, a New Orleans-style menu, and a Mardis Gras party starring characters from Disney's The Princess and the Frog (and likely other cruisers and the ship's serving staff!).

Critiques: The Disney Wonder may be a little too "cozy" for guests familiar with the industry's focus on mega-ships and who want to be constantly entertained. There is also no AquaDunk, which is Disney Cruise Line's free-fall drop water slide, or AquaDuck, Disney's popular water coaster at sea.

4. Disney Dream

Disney Cruise Lines

Disney Cruise Line's third ship and the first within its Dream Class (which is bigger than the Magic and Wonder from the '90s) is the Disney Dream.

The 4,000-passenger Dream is the sister ship of the Disney Fantasy and offers two adults-only restaurants, Palo and Remy, as well as an Art Deco Grand Atrium.

The Dream was also the first of Disney's ships to feature the AquaDuck, a 765-foot water coaster that runs high above (and over the side of) the ship's top deck with clear views of the ocean below.

Highlights: The AquaDuck never disappoints, nor does the Dream's Beauty and Beast stage show. But the Dream's Oceaneer's Club (which is the kid's club but open to adults at select times) features a whole Millennium Falcon area, complete with a cockpit, that's larger than Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge's Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride.

Note: This fall, the Disney Dream will receive several new updates that may help its spot in the rankings, including a Marvel WEB Workshop for its Oceaneer Club, a new Fantasia-themed suite within one of the ship's funnels, an expanded concierge lounge with a Hercules theme, and additional changes to the ship's spa and tween club.

Critiques: While the Dream's food is top-notch, its lounges and two of its three main restaurants lack strong theming. The most Disney of the dining rooms is its Animator's Palate, but this version focuses more on Finding Nemo than animation and is mainly a converted Turtle Talk with Crush experience from Epcot. It is fun for kids, hilarious for willing adults, but nerve-wracking for introverts.

3. Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Lines

The Wish is not only the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, having only set sail in 2022, but it is also the biggest.

Apart from its upgraded size, the 5,500-passenger Wish is a departure from the design of Disney's previous ships in that Imagineering introduced a new (and surprising?) layout, a bright and sparkly "castle at sea" aesthetic, and dining options themed after Star Wars and the MCU.

Highlights: The Wish being Disney Cruise Line's first new ship in over a decade, coupled with its size, is an obvious highlight, and its new design and roster of amenities is understandably a huge draw.

But particular things that stand out include the Disney Wish's bright and elegant Grand Atrium, updated staterooms (bigger TVs!), an indoor, air-conditioned gymnasium, and the Oceaneer's Club with spaces dedicated to Imagineering, the MCU, and Star Wars Cargo Bay. For Marvel fans, there is also the Worlds of Marvel restaurant boasting an original, interactive mini-Avengers movie and a themed menu.

Critiques: The Disney Wish features a different layout than previous Disney Cruise Line ships; and for many cruisers, it is not an improvement.

In addition to only having two sets of stairs and elevators, the adults-only section is tucked at the back of the ship with only one way in or out. Plus, it is a bit cramped. Lack of space is also a common critique with its Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, as is the lack of a main pool in exchange for several small pools.

2. Disney Fantasy

Disney Cruise Lines

First launched in 2012, the 4,000-passenger Disney Fantasy debuted in the wake of its sister ship, the Disney Dream, and with its own distinct Art Nouveau motif. It's also the ship Disney typically utilizes for its 7-night itineraries.

Highlights: Along with its own AquaDuck water coaster, the Fantasy's Animator's Palate restaurant offers two versions, including "Animation Magic." The popular Frozen, A Musical Spectacular is also one of the shows offered on board.

The Fantasy is also appreciated for its layout which groups its two adults-only restaurants and cohesively-themed European lounges in their own dedicated corners of the ship.

Critiques: Like the Dream, two of the ship's three main restaurants are lightly themed.

1. Disney Magic

Disney Cruise Lines

Disney Cruise Line's original ship, the Disney Magic is one of the smallest in the fleet, but seasoned cruisers love it for having maintained the charm, service, and personality that put Disney Cruise Line on the map back in the '90s.

The 2,713-passenger Disney Magic launched in 1998 and was recently refurbished in 2023 where it gained a new lounge, show, and various other upgrades.

Highlights: The Disney Magic is the only Disney Cruise Line ship featuring the AquaDunk, a freefall drop waterslide, as well as Rapunzel's Royal Table which offers a Tangled-inspired dinner show and hilarious, table-to-table interactions with the Snuggly Duckling's Ruffians.

Guests will also find the first-ever Animator's Palate restaurant with the two best versions of the experience, as well as "Twice Charmed: An Original Twist on the Cinderella Story" show.

Critiques: While the Magic's fan base is loyal and still encapsulates the Disney Cruise Line experience, it's still the oldest and one of the smallest.

In addition to the Disney Treasure which sets sail in December 2024, the Disney Adventure is set to debut in 2025, followed by the Disney Destiny in 2026.