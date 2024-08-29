As demand for mega cruise ships continues to rise, Disney is already making waves (pun intended) with its own mega ship, the Disney Adventure.

When the Disney Adventure makes its 2025 debut, the ship will be a whopping 45% larger than any other ship with the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

But where this new ship will truly make waves (pun intended) is in comparison to its competitors due to Disney's brand of theming, design, and its library of characters and franchises.

[ Disney Cruises Reveals 6 MCU Attractions For New Disney Destiny Ship ]

Look Inside Disney's First Mega Cruise Ship

Disney

While the Disney Adventure's debut is still months away, Disney Cruise Line has already offered a peek inside one of the ship's seven uniquely themed areas onboard.

According to a Disney Cruise Line press release, Disney Imagination Garden will serve as the ship's central hub complete with a grand staircase and an open-air landscaped valley offering dining, entertainment, and green spaces at sea.

Disney

While Imagination Garden sounds similar to Royal Caribbean's Central Parks aboard its Oasis Class ships, Disney noted its garden area is designed to recall the pages of a pop-up storybook with decorative florals and topiaries and landscapes styled like paper cut-outs.

Hidden in the trees, trellises, railings, and more are a mix of characters from Disney, Pixar, and the MCU.

Disney

Furthermore, one end of Imagination Garden will be anchored by a three-deck-tall castle while the other hosts an entertainment venue, complete with three-deck-high LED screens and an open "lawn" for viewing.

Disney

Disney has already confirmed one of the venue's signature stage shows will be "Avengers Assemble!" featuring Spider-Man, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, Loki, and more, along with Deadpool in his Disney Cruise Line debut.

Along Imagination Garden, guests will also have their choice of two quick-service restaurants that are included with the cruise.

The first, inspired by The Jungle Book, is Mowgli's Eatery which will draw on early concept art from the film while also serving up Indian cuisine and regional fare.

Disney

The second is Gramma Tala's Kitchen, which is inspired by the Pacific Islands and Moana artwork, and with a menu reflecting Pacific and Asian flavors.

Disney

Finally, Disney Cruise Line's brand-new room category, the Garden View staterooms, will have verandah views of Imagination Garden and all the activity below.

Disney

For a further look inside the Imagination Garden, check out a fly-through video here.

How Will the Disney Adventure Affect Cruising?

Disney

Disney Imagination Garden may only be a single corner of the Disney Adventure, but it's the first the public has seen of how Imagineering is utilizing the mega cruise layout.

The big question is how disruptive a Disney-themed monster ship will be within the industry.

Despite other cruise lines' success in churning out bigger and better ships, their design and atmosphere are largely indistinguishable from one another with theming falling somewhere between a nightclub and the local mall.

It will be fascinating to see if and how other cruise lines attempt to respond, especially as the Disney Adventure continues to unveil its other six themed spaces aboard which include: Discovery Reef, San Fransokyo Street, Wayfinder Bay, Town Square, Marvel Landing, and Toy Story Place.

The Disney Adventure will set sail in 2025 from Singapore's Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

