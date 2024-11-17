Disney Announces History-Making Upcoming Deadpool Appearance for 2025

Disney's record-shattering new venture involves the presence of Marvel Studios' Multiversal mutant, Deadpool.

In 2025, Disney's first-ever mega cruise ship, the Disney Adventure, will make its debut with a line-up of new Marvel experiences, such as a deck dedicated to the MCU, three Avengers-inspired attractions, and a history-making role for Deadpool 3's Wade Wilson.

Deadpool's History-Making Role Aboard the Disney

Much like a Disney Park, the 6,700-passenger Disney Adventure will be divided into seven uniquely themed areas, two of which will offer MCU experiences.

The first is Disney Imagination Garden, the ship's central hub, which is home to a stage-of-the-art venue and several shows, including "Avengers Assemble!"

According to Disney Cruise Line, "Avengers Assemble!" is an action-packed show combining stunts, screens, and an impressive assemblage of MCU heroes and baddies, such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and new addition, Deadpool.

Disney Cruise Line has offered Marvel-themed shows before, particularly during Marvel Day at Sea events. However, this new show for the Disney Adventure is the first to include Ryan Reynolds' hero and on a permanent basis.

The next area aboard the Disney Adventure offering MCU entertainment is Marvel Landing, a deck solely dedicated to the Avengers.

Here, guests will encounter actual rides aboard, including Disney Cruise Line's first-ever roller coaster (and the longest at sea!), the Ironcycle Test Run.

According to the story, guests will be test-driving Tony Stark's new Ironcycle prototype (with help and a driving lesson from FRIDAY) on an 820-foot suspended circuit 30 feet above deck.

Marvel Landing's other two attractions include the Ant-Man and The Wasp-inspired Pym Quantum Racers where guests ride Pym Tech toy cars on a toy track, as well as Groot Galaxy Spin, a spinner ride featuring Nova Corp vehicles.

Baby Groot will also be present and, just like Epcot's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind soundtrack, offer an Awesome Mix playlist.

Rounding out Marvel Landing's roster is the Infinity Pool and Bar with Infinity Stone touches and decor.

Deadpool Breaks a Different Wall

Yes, Deadpool's role in the upcoming ship's "Avengers Assemble!" production is a first for Disney Cruise Line; but it's also a continuation.

Since Deadpool & Wolverine debuted in July, Disney has been utilizing Marvel Studios' R-rated hero at its wholesome, family-focused parks and even at the D23 2024 Parks Panel.

While the presence of Marvel's raunchy, wisecracking mercenary raised a few eyebrows, Disney notably described his parks presence as "family-friendly," such as in the case of Avengers Campus' "Story Time with Deadpool" mini-show.

Also, park-goers knew his Disneyland and Disneyland Paris appearances were meant to be limited-time promotions.

However, that won't be the case when he takes to the high seas aboard the Disney Adventure next year.

That, along with Disney's continued use of the former Fox character raises, two questions.

The first is how will the Asian market (which is where the Disney Adventure is concentrated) respond to Deadpool's inclusion. The second is whether Disney will continue to implement mature content like Deadpool into the parks and aboard its cruise ships, as well as if a "family-friendly" presentation will be enough to satisfy both fans and critics.

As Marvel Studios continues to churn out R-rated projects, and if they too are successful, it will be interesting to see how Disney responds.

Regardless, Deadpool's presence, the "Avengers Assemble!" production, and Marvel Landing with its three MCU attractions are all proof of Disney Cruise Line's interest in Marvel Studios content and a reliance on the brand.

The Disney Adventure sets sail from Singapore on December 15, 2025.