Deadpool Easter Egg Spotted on Disneyland Avengers Ride

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands with new Phase 4 characters and franchises, the same can be said of the Marvel-based experiences Disney has debuted in the theme parks and aboard Disney Cruise Line. In addition to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Worlds of Marvel on the Disney Wish, the second-ever Avengers Campus has opened at Disneyland Paris with a new Avengers-themed ride and a surprising Easter egg or two.

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is an Iron Man-themed high-speed, indoor roller coaster unique to Disneyland Paris' Avengers Campus. According to the ride's story, Kree warheads are headed straight for Earth; since all the other heroes are dealing with Avenger-level threats of their own, fans are recruited to help Iron Man and Captain Marvel aboard Stark Industries' new hypersonic vehicles.

But again, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force wouldn't be a Marvel adventure without the MCU's trademark Easter eggs, and this ride happens to be a treasure trove of references and connections. And, among them all, it appears that Disney Imagineering also included a nod to a somewhat infamous character on the verge of his MCU debut.

Disney's Avengers Campus Contains a Deadpool Easter Egg

Disney

During one of the pre-show scenes for Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, when FRIDAY and an audio-animatronic Iron Man are searching for any available Avengers, what appears to be a file for Deadpool's Wade Wilson makes an appearance.

His file card showcases his signature symbol and confirms that he's "active." However, fans shouldn't expect him to show up on the ride as the file also reads "Do Not Affiliate," with an additional comment saying "No Thanks."

Disney

Despite Deadpool being a Marvel character, Ryan Reynolds' franchise was owned by Fox and independent of the MCU. That all changed once Disney acquired Fox; now, Deadpool 3, starring Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy, is currently in development at Marvel Studios.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Disney has included a former Fox-owned Marvel franchise in a Marvel attraction.

The queue for the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Walt Disney World's EPCOT is also home to an X-Men Easter egg from the comics.

Check out the footage of this pre-show sequence shared via Kirsten Acuna below:

Is Deadpool a Disney Character?

Considering the Disney Parks are family-friendly destinations, the fact that the R-rated Merc with a Mouth made it into a Disney Park is a bit of a shock.

However, if Disney Imagineers were going to include Deadpool, this was the way to do it.

Labeling him as "Do Not Affiliate" is a way to acknowledge the character while also communicating that he likely won't be roaming the streets of Avengers Campus or interacting with its more kid-friendly heroes.

In addition to being a wink at the adult MCU fan base, this Wade Wilson Easter egg is also an example of how forward-thinking the Disney Parks have been with their latest MCU-based attractions. Even though Disney has described their theme park and cruise line experiences as "a Variant of the main MCU timeline" and not MCU canon, that doesn't mean their rides and shows can't be just as up-to-date as the fans and studio.

Worlds of Marvel aboard the Disney Wish featured Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel before her Disney+ series concluded. Meanwhile, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel have been featured heavily in both the parks and on Disney Cruise Line ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels respectively.

Since Deadpool 3 is currently in the works at Marvel Studios, this Avengers Campus Easter egg is a nod to what the future holds and further evidence of how current Disney Imagineering is striving to be.

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris officially open on Wednesday, July 20.