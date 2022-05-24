Watch: Tom Holland & Brie Larson Announce Their Marvel Returns at Avengers Campus

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is on top of the world! As it stands, the MCU is the biggest film franchise of all time and only continues to expand both its content and its fanbase. Doctor Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness was a recent smash hit at the box office and Moon Knight enjoyed a popular, six-episode run on Disney+. The fun has even expanded to Disney Parks with Avengers Campus, a Marvel-themed area at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim. Avengers Campus, while explicitly not existing within MCU canon is heavily inspired by its various shows and movies.

The park boasts Marvel-themed food and even meet-and-greets with favorite heroes such as Thor and Iron Man. In addition to the California Campus which opened in 2021, Disneyland Paris is also getting an Avengers-focused area of its own, which launches this Summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney has kicked off promotion for the much-touted park expansion and they've enlisted some familiar faces to help them.

Spider-Man and Captain Marvel Will Be Featured at Avengers Campus

Disney (via Laughing Place) has announced that the Disneyland Paris branch of Marvel's Avengers Campus will open on July 20. In addition to the date confirmation, a new video featuring MCU stars Brie Larson and Tom Holland has been released, teasing all the fun that can be had at the park. Check out some stills from the video below plus an assortment of promotional images:

The heroes of Marvel, including Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Black Widow, stand tall in front of a Quinjet:

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney Parks

Iron Man works on his technology while a crowd looks on. Captain Marvel also appears on the screens surrounding Tony Stark:

Disney Parks

A family poses with Iron Man himself!

Disney Parks

Black Panther and Black Widow take on the dangerous Taskmaster from 2021's Black Widow:

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney Parks

A young girl has a dance-off with Star-Lord as Gamora looks on, either in disappointment or with admiration:

Disney Parks

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson tells viewers about what Avengers Campus has to offer.

Disney Parks

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is also featured in the promotional video:

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney Parks

See Fan-Favorite Heroes at Disney Parks

Not only will the Paris installation of Avengers Campus feature many of the attractions and rides that the California version does, it will also be home to a new ride that includes Iron Man and Captain Marvel, in which Brie Larson will reprise her role.

That's not it for Marvel at Disney Parks, however, as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has also officially opened at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The roller coaster has appearances by Chirs Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista as Star-Lord, Gamora and Drax, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, Walt Disney World would possess more Marvel-focused attractions but Universal Studios owns the rights for Marvel theme park attractions in the state of Florida. Disney was obviously able to find a loophole, however, when they introduced their Guardians coaster at the Orlando-area park.

The official opening date for Disneyland Paris' Avengers Campus is July 20.