Watch: Brie Larson Gives Heartfelt Speech at Avengers Campus Paris Launch

As Ms. Marvel on Disney+ approaches draws to a close, one of the big questions is whether Kamala Khan's favorite hero, Captain Marvel, may make an appearance. Throughout Phase 4, Captain Marvel's Brie Larson has been limited to a single post-credit cameo, and that's something other heroes within the MCU have noticed as well and is expected to play into her story for The Marvels.

Set to debut on February 17, 2023, The Marvels is the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel. And, while it's true that Carol Danvers' on-earth presence has been limited at best, the MCU has been slowly building her ensemble via Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau in WandaVision and now Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel.

While fans will have to wait and see if Captain Marvel makes a cameo ahead of her 2023 film, Carol Danvers' own Brie Larson was present at the opening of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris where her absentee heroine is set to co-star in one of the land's new headliner attractions.

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson Opens a New Avengers Campus

Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris' Walt Disney Studios Park is the second-ever Avengers Campus created by Disney Imagineering.

Much like its California counterpart, this MCU-themed land is home to WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, an Avengers Headquarters, a Pym Test Kitchen, and a variety of characters from the MCU.

Disney

However, this new land is also home to an attraction that Disneyland's Avengers Campus doesn't have: Avengers Assemble: Flight Force starring both Iron Man and Captain Marvel.

Disney

To help open this version of Avengers Campus, Brie Larson delivered a speech at the inauguration ceremony where she shared why Avengers Campus is "so special and significant," while also teasing her own "favorite place" within the new land:

"Bonjour. Hi, everyone. I am so happy to be here with you today. I am a huge fan of Disney Parks, and being here at Disneyland Paris to celebrate the exclusive premiere of Avengers Campus is incredibly special. When I joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Marvel, I was ecstatic to be able to portray a character whose strength, courage, and values could resonate with audiences around the world. However, when you make a movie, you don't necessarily get to see the impact it has on people because you're on the opposite side of the screen. But being here at Avengers Campus, its stories and characters have a place to come to life where fans can interact with them every single day. It feels so special and significant. My favorite place at Avengers Campus is obviously the new attraction, Flight Force. And, I know I can count on all of you to help Iron Man and Captain Marvel successfully complete their mission. Higher, further, faster, baby."

Check out the full inauguration ceremony in the video below, with Larson's introduction beginning around the 22:30 mark:

Captain Marvel's Ever-Expanding Role

Even though Captain Marvel has been MIA within the MCU, the same can't be said for her character within Disney's theme park universe, which has been described by Disney as "a Variant of the main MCU timeline."

In addition to playing a significant role at this new Avengers Campus, Brie Larson also played Captain Marvel for Avengers: Quantum Encounter at the Worlds of Marvel restaurant aboard the Disney Wish.

So, even though heroes within the MCU can't always reach Carol Danvers, the same can't be said for fans vacationing aboard the Disney Cruise Line or visiting Disneyland Paris.

After all, at the latter destination, Captain Marvel will be on-hand on a daily basis for Avengers Assemble: Flight Force where guests board Stark Industries' new hypersonic vehicles to help Iron Man and Captain Marvel on a high-speed mission (aka roller coaster) to save Earth.

Disney

Even though Disney Parks' MCU stories aren't canon, it's clear that Disney Imagineering is striving to stay true to the characters and design of the franchise; and having Marvel stars like Brie Larson film footage for these experiences, as well as be present to share their own thoughts and impressions, lends to that effort and authenticity.

Marvel fans can experience Avengers Campus and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force at Disneyland Paris on July 20.