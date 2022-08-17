Watch: Brie Larson Gets Emotional on Captain Marvel's New Disneyland Ride

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand on the big and small screen, that same expansion is happening in real-world fan experiences as well. These are largely coming through Disney theme parks, which started over the past couple of years in California Adventure's Avengers Campus in Disneyland.

The newest of these additions comes at Disneyland Paris with an Iron Man-themed high-speed indoor roller coaster called Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, which comes at only the second Avengers Campus on Earth. This features an exciting team-up between the MCU's OG Avenger Iron Man and a key Multiverse Saga player in Captain Marvel, who is played once again in the ride by Brie Larson.

This ride features a thrilling rollercoaster experience filled with Easter eggs from across the Marvel Multiverse, even including a nod to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool ahead of his third solo movie coming to the MCU. And now, only a month after this new attraction celebrated its grand opening, Larson herself has shared her own experience of riding the new attraction.

Brie Larson Rides Captain Marvel Attraction

On her official YouTube channel, MCU star Brie Larson shared a video featuring her reaction to the new Avengers Assemble: Flight Force ride at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris.

Larson shares a four-minute video log detailing her experience in Disneyland Paris, which was her first time visiting the park. She takes in the experience with her boyfriend, actor Elijah Allan-Blitz, both clearly enjoying the moment at one of Disney's biggest parks.

Brie Larson

Larson checks out the Disneyland Paris merchandise store, holding a child-size Captain Marvel shirt with a huge smile on her face. She's been front and center promoting Captain Marvel since she was cast in the role in 2016, and this has become a full-circle moment for her, as French fans have the opportunity to celebrate the character too.

Brie Larson

The MCU star chats up the actress playing Carol Danvers in Disneyland Paris, allowing Larson to come face-to-face with her MCU heroine purely from a fan perspective.

Brie Larson

Larson and Allan-Blitz are absolutely blown away by the work on the ride as they walk through the line, fully immersing themselves in the MCU experience: "To see it all, the emotions were all over the place... This is the dream."

Brie Larson

The couple sits in the front car of the rollercoaster as the ride officially begins, although Larson doesn't get to take any video of the ride itself. The Marvel star was blown away by what she took in from the ride, saying she "was in a mixture of just like awe, and crying, and screaming, and surviving."

Brie Larson

And as Larson looks through some Avengers Campus merch, she runs into her co-star from The Marvels, Iman Vellani. The two gushed about how fun the ride is, posing for a quick picture as the stars behind Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel enjoy a moment of real-world fun.

Brie Larson

Larson's full video experience from Avengers Assemble: Flight Force in Paris can be seen below:

Captain Marvel Shines in Disneyland Paris

Brie Larson has been one of the MCU's biggest promoters from the acting side for quite a long time, even after only making three appearances in the actual franchise thus far. She was part of the team that celebrated the opening of the first Avengers Campus in California, and she shows no signs of slowing down as the Avengers settle into the Paris location.

Larson took the same opportunity to be present for Disneyland Paris' Avengers Campus opening, sharing how much Disneyland has always been a part of her life after growing up near the original park in California. This new ride brought a great deal of emotion out of her as she saw her own character included in a Disney ride, and her video experience only amplified her excitement to see it come to life.

The Captain Marvel star also made her way onto the newly-launched Disney Wish cruise line as part of its own Avengers fan experience, and the new Captain Marvel ride only adds to her growing list of out-of-universe projects. With Carol Danvers set to be an important piece of the Multiverse Saga, it only makes sense that Larson's heroine will be a key part of real-world attractions as well.

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is now open to ride in Disneyland Paris. Brie Larson's next expected MCU appearance will be in The Marvels, which premieres on July 28, 2023.