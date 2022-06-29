Watch: Brie Larson Returns In Marvel Action for First Time Since Endgame

Brie Larson has planted her stake in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of the franchise's most important characters moving forward - Captain Marvel. While her last full appearance came in Avengers: Endgame, she and Earth's Mightiest Heroes are also about to take to the seas aboard Disney's fifth unique cruise ship - the Disney Wish.

This new cruise line gives MCU fans yet another opportunity to interact with their favorite characters from Marvel Studios lore in a unique family-friendly setting in the middle of the ocean. Like California Adventure's Avengers Campus, this adventure is also not definitively restricted within MCU canon, meaning it will provide new chances to see different interactions and storylines that haven't come to the big screen yet.

Due to Larson's status as one of the Avengers' leaders over the next few years, she'll also be an important character to include in Marvel's ventures off the big and small screen.

As it turns out, that's already the case right now as well, thanks to a new video from the Disney Wish that throws Larson right back into the mix as the cosmic Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson Shines on Disney Wish

YouTuber Jeremy Weed shared a video from the Disney Wish that brought Brie Larson's Carol Danvers back into action for the first time since Avengers: Endgame. Larson was last seen in any capacity during the mid-credits scene from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which only featured her standing via hologram.

This shot comes from the Avengers: Quantum Encounter fan event on the Disney Wish, which shows Larson flying through the air as the former Air Force pilot - codename: Avenger.

Captain America: "Contingency plan's on the way" Captain Marvel: "Funny who you should run into on a cruise."

Avengers: Quantum Encounter

Captain Marvel flies in to serve as backup for Anthony Mackie's Captain America and Evangeline Lilly's Wasp as they fight off the attacking Ultron bots.

Hope Van Dyne: "Welcome to the party, Carol."

Avengers: Quantum Encounter

The trio share a smile and a laugh as Captain Marvel swoops in to help her Avengers teammates in battle, donning the suit she first made popular in 2019's Captain Marvel:

Captain Marvel: "Hey Hope, Sam. Give me a second."

Avengers: Quantum Encounter

Before jumping into battle for the first time, Larson's Carol Danvers charges up her incredible powers and brings her classic gold and blue light to the forefront.

Avengers: Quantum Encounter​​​​

Captain Marvel blasts through the air and takes out dozens of Ultron drones in one burst, all while Pinar Toprak's score from Captain Marvel plays in the background.

Avengers: Quantum Encounter

After quickly dispatching the enemies, Captain Marvel lands next to Hope and Sam, as Captain America jokingly calls her a "showoff."

Avengers: Quantum Encounter

Giving the new Captain America a smirk, Captain Marvel comes right back with her own quippy remark about how the battle was going, as Sam suggests being more cinematic with the action:

Captain Marvel: "At the rate you were going, you would've been here all night." Captain America: "You know, you could’ve paced things out, given the folks a little more of a show."

Avengers: Quantum Encounter

Larson's heroine then gets a call on her comma device telling her about Kree weaponry she needs to deal with, leading to the two captains thanking each other and sending Carol Danvers on her way.

Captain Marvel: "Nah, I think they’re ready for dessert. And I’ve got a date with some Kree missiles on the other side of the galaxy." Captain America: "Well, have fun with your space stuff, and thanks for the assist, Danvers." Captain Marvel: "You’re welcome, Cap."

Avengers: Quantum Encounter

The full video can be watched below, with Captain Marvel's arrival coming at the 10:15 mark:

Captain Marvel Returns With a Vengeance

While she may be one of the newer leading heroes in the MCU, there's no stopping Captain Marvel in this MCU-adjacent adventure.

Brie Larson dove into the role of Carol Danvers immediately upon being cast in the role in 2016, having appeared in three MCU movies since that time. She was also part of the team that helped promote Avengers Campus' opening at Disneyland's California Adventure, and now, she gets to play her iconic superhero role as part of this new fan experience on the Disney Wish.

This footage lets her meet both the Wasp and Captain America officially for the first time, even though all three were together in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. Fans saw Sam Wilson exclaim about seeing Thanos' ship firing at Carol Danvers while Hope Van Dyne teamed up with Carol during the A-Force tease as the female heroes charged at Thanos.

Now, Larson continues preparing for her next major appearance in the MCU with next year's The Marvels, where she'll team up with Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. Whether she shows up before then is a mystery, even with Ms. Marvel featuring her biggest fan in Kamala Khan, but it won't be long before fans see her photon blasts on the big screen again.

The Disney Wish will take its maiden voyage beginning on July 14. Larson will return to the MCU in The Marvels, which premieres in theaters on July 28, 2023.