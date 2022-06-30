Watch: Anthony Mackie Returns as Captain America for First Time Since Disney+ Finale

The MCU officially has its new Captain America. In the series finale of 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson suited up as the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan for the first time and became Marvel Studios' new Cap, replacing Steve Rogers in the mantle. Since the end of Falcon and Winter Soldier, Sam has seemingly been laying low, having not appeared in any of the several projects since.

Cap did appear in a Marvel-themed advertisement for Hyundai last year, but while it was fun, it didn't feel by any means "official." Sam is also available for meet-and-greets at Avengers Campus, a MCU-adjacent installment at the Disney California Adventure theme park. While the park and all of it's associated content operates under the disclaimer that everything presented is non-canon, it does utilize several characters and concepts from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain America Returns Aboard The Disney Wish

Anthony Mackie returned as Captain America in a special video segment shown on the Disney cruise line. Check out a fan recording of the video below, with Mackie's Star-Spangled entrance coming at the 6:30 mark:

Mackie is decked out in the full Cap suit which he got from the Wakandans.

He even teams up with MCU newcomer, Kamala Khan aka, Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani!

And Captain America wouldn't be complete without his famous vibranium shield.

The Wasp, as well as Brie Larson's Captain Marvel also join in on the battle with Ultron and his drones.

Sam Wilson Sets Sail as Captain America

Again, while officially non-canon to the MCU, the video is a really fun piece of Marvel content and is sure to satisfy Avengers fans who have been waiting for the new Captain America to interact with other, newer heroes whom he might not have crossed paths with.

It's currently unknown where Sam will crop up next in the continuity, but Captain America 4 is confirmed to be in development which will put Anthony Mackie in the headlining role, taking over for Chris Evans as the lead of the solo franchise.

Given Sam's illustrious new status in the MCU though, it's possible that he could appear well before his next standalone movie. Perhaps in something like 2023's The Marvels or Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? The latter would make a degree of sense seeing as Sam and Scott Lang have had previous interactions.

Captain America 4 doesn't have an announced release date as of yet, but smart money is on it arriving in 2024 or later.