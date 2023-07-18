Disney Includes Sneaky Deadpool Easter Egg In New MCU Musical

Deadpool 3 may be a year away, but Disney has already referenced the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise in its new MCU show.

Inspired by Hawkeye on Disney+, a real-life adaptation of Rogers: The Musical just debuted next to Avengers Campus at Disneyland's Disney California Adventure.

Granted, the musical is about Steve Rogers' Captain America and his truly timeless romance with Peggy Carter. However, Disney found ways to mention other Marvel characters as well, including the former Fox-Verse's Wade Wilson.

Disneyland's Deadpool Easter Egg

Disney

In 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, Steve meets Nick Fury in New York City's Time Square, surrounded by signs and billboards.

Rogers: The Musical does the same; however, many of the signs and billboards are actually Marvel Easter eggs.

In addition to the "Trust a Bro" ad, a fitting nod to the musical's inspiration, Hawkeye, eagle-eyed fans may also see an ad for the GRC, the Global Reparations Council from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

There's even an ad for the Online Closeup Magic University from Ant-Man and The Wasp and what appears to be a "Redwing" delivery service, a possible nod to Falcon's Redwing.

Disney

But perhaps the most surprising Easter egg of all was a billboard for Margaret's Frozen Chimichangas, a reference to Deadpool's famous favorite snack and comic book catchphrase.

The allusion to Margaret also seems to be another sly reference to a location in the Deadpool franchise, that being Weasel's bar, Sister Margaret's School for Wayward Girls.

Fox

While the first two Deadpool films were released by Fox, Deadpool 3, which is currently filming, is set to be the character's entry into the MCU.

Is Deadpool Coming to the Disney Parks?

Given Deadpool and Deadpool 2's R-ratings, it may surprising to see a reference to the character inside a Disney Park and in advance of his Marvel Studios crossover.

But what's even more surprising is that this Rogers: The Musical billboard isn't even the first time.

The queue for Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, which opened at Disneyland Paris' Avengers Campus in 2022, actually contains a file card for Deadpool's Wade Wilson.

However, while the file showcases his signature symbol and lists him as "active," it also reads "Do Not Affiliate," with an additional comment saying "No Thanks."

With hype building for the Deadpool threequel and its Multiversal cast, it will be interesting to see if Disney sticks to Deadpool Easter eggs only or decides to bring the character into the parks.

The latter could be a controversial move given the park's family-friendly focus. However, if Disney intends to integrate Deadpool regardless, the first sign will likely be at Avengers Campus where new MCU characters traditionally appear on the day of a film or Disney+ series release.

Deadpool 3 arrives in theaters on May 3, 2024.