Disney Reveals First Look at Historic MCU Musical

Disney shared new details about the MCU's first real-life musical coming to the Disneyland Resort this summer.

Marvel fans first saw an MCU musical in Hawkeye for Disney+. Promotion for that production, Rogers: The Musical, soon became a Marvel Easter egg, appearing in projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But now, as part of the Disney100 Celebration, Disney and Marvel Studios are making this MCU reference a reality.

First Look at Disneyland's Rogers: The Musical

Captain America: The First Avenger

Back in February, Disney released a teaser for Rogers: The Musical coming to the Disneyland Resort featuring Peggy Carter.

Now, Disney has unveiled a first look at this real-world production, as well as a few spoilery details.

Disney

As the concept art shows, Disney's Rogers: The Musical will show highlight Steve Rogers' Captain America origin story.

However, despite being a one-act show, the production will also include Cap's Avengers: Endgame time-traveling adventures, his romance with Peggy Carter, and, just like in Hawkeye, his role in the Battle of New York from 2012's The Avengers.

Nick Fury also has a role, and according to Disney, fans will actually hear him sing!

Rogers: The Musical's song list includes "Save the City" from Hawkeye, "Star Spangled Man" from Captain America: The First Avenger, and five new original songs.

The show runs for 30 minutes from Tuesday through Saturday most weeks at the Hyperion Theater at the Disney California Adventure park.

The following is a look at the theater's newly updated marquee:

Rogers: The Musical officially debuts June 30.

This article is developing. Check back for updates!