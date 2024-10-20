Marvel Studios Announces Its Next R-Rated Project

During Marvel Studios' panel at New York Comic-Con (NYCC), the studio confirmed the next project in development that will be R-rated.

While Marvel only started producing R-rated TV shows and movies in 2024, the studio is off to a flying start in that realm. Echo saw positive reviews for its maturity and intensity on Disney+ back in January and Deadpool & Wolverine broke countless box office records this summer.

After that success, the MCU seems to have no plans to stop producing R-rated content. Rumors have hinted that the studio has more movies in mind for a possible R-rating, and that status is reportedly extending to streaming projects as well.

Marvel Studios Confirms Next R-Rated Entry

Marvel

In a newly-released project profile for Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel Studios confirmed the series will come with a TV-MA rating (equivalent to an R-rated movie).

This marks the third MCU Disney+ series to come with an R-rating. Echo was confirmed for a TV-MA rating when its first trailer debuted, and reports have already confirmed an R-rating for the upcoming Marvel Zombies series.

Additionally, after the success Marvel saw with Deadpool & Wolverine, it has been teased that Blade will have an R-rating when it eventually sees the light of day.

What To Expect in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again will continue the story laid out in Netflix's original Daredevil series. The streaming show will reunite Matt Murdock not only with his old friends but also with some of his most notable enemies, including Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

While Marvel teased a rise to the post of New York City Mayor for Fisk in Echo's post-credits scene, his reign will only be one of a few major problems for the Man Without Fear to solve.

Also on that list of problems will be another returning villain in Wilson Bethel's Bullseye from Daredevil Season 3 along with new antagonist Muse. While the overarching plot of Season 1 is not quite known yet, Matt's battles with Kingpin and these other foes will be the driving force in his story.

This will also be only the second time Matt Murdock has been seen in the MCU since his adventures in the Defenders Saga were confirmed to be MCU canon. Now, with that history of action confirmed to be part of his story, his time with Marvel Studios should only be more thrilling and exciting from here on out.

Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.