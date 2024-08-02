The MCU is taking to the waves with six new experiences aboard Disney Cruise Line's first-ever heroes vs. villains-themed ship, the Disney Destiny.

On the final day of a three-day news blitz, Disney stunned fans with new and exclusive Marvel Studios experiences for the Disney Destiny, based on Black Panther, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and more.

6 New Marvel Attractions Aboard the Disney Destiny

1.) Welcome to Wakanda

Disney Cruise Line

One of the biggest shockers from Disney Cruise Line's Marvel announcements for the Disney Destiny (shared via a Disney Cruise Line press release) is a Wakanda theme for the ship's Grand Hall.

Not only will this multi-story entryway and ship centerpiece reflect the lore and iconography of an MCU kingdom, but Walt Disney Imagineering worked with Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's acclaimed costume team in their designs.

One example of this is the look of the hall's supporting pillars reminiscent of Wakandan banded armor and stacked jewelry.

For the ship's unique grand chandelier, the Destiny's is inspired by Vibranium and will even generate effects that fill the space with life and color.

Disney Cruise Line

Finally, for the Destiny's traditional atrium statue and mascot, Disney chose King T'Challa, the MCU's original Black Panther.

2.) A New Marvel Saga

Another new Marvel location aboard the Destiny is Saga, a two-story venue with MCU flair where cruisers will gather for various onboard activities and entertainment.

While Saga is a clear nod to Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga and its current Multiverse Saga, Disney claims the space will also take cues from Wakandan architecture but serve as a "dramatic counterpart" to the Grand Hall.

3.) A Sanctum at Sea

Aboard the Destiny, fans can save the universe while enjoying a refreshment.

The Sanctum is an immersive (and likely interactive?) lounge inspired by Doctor Strange himself, complete with the same circular window from the New York Sanctum.

Disney claims the lounge will play host to activities and experiences, all while offering a menu of cocktails, spirits, and coffees, all of which are sure to be themed in name and presentation.

Marvel fans may also find a few Easter eggs here as the lounge promises to hold mystical items and expectedly a few from the big screen and Disney+.

4.) Iron Man Suite

Disney Cruise Line

It's not the Avengers Tower. It's the Iron Man Tower Suite.

Located inside the ship's forward funnel, the Iron Man Tower Suite is a 2,000-square-foot penthouse with a two-story window and private elevator (Hulk hates the stairs).

Disney Cruise Line

This particular suite is intended to honor Iron Man's legacy through its use of armor-like materials, mechanical elements, and industrial design but also a billionaire's level of luxury.

5.) Avengers Concierge Lounge

For the Disney Destiny's coveted Concierge Lounge (and all of its perks), Disney Cruise Line relied upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe once more.

In addition to artwork inspired by Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the lounge draws upon an upscale, Manhattan-style sophistication. Here's hoping DUM-E is the one serving snacks and drinks.

6.) Spider-Man Swings Aboard

Disney Cruise Line

Another Disney Cruise Line tradition is the fixture of a Disney character on the stern of the ship. And, for the first time in the fleet's history, that honor falls to a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man.

But the web-slinger will not be alone back there. Helping him complete the filigree on the stern are Spider-Bots, his not-so-helpful helpers from Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disneyland's Avengers Campus.

Repeat Marvel Experiences

Disney Cruise Line

Joining the Destiny's roster of Marvel attractions are several repeat experiences, including the Worlds of Marvel restaurant and its Avengers: Quantum Encounter show.

Worlds of Marvel will also offer the soon-to-debut "Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix" show coming to the Disney Treasure which features another "awesome mix" and MCU trivia.

Another preexisting attraction coming to the Disney Destiny is the Marvel Super Hero Academy at Disney's Oceaneer Club where young heroes can train alongside familiar MCU heroes.

[ Best Disney Cruise Line Ships In 2024, Ranked ]

Other Marvel Studios Inspirations Aboard the Destiny

Disney Cruise Line

Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spidey, and Iron Man will not be the only Marvel heroes guests can expect onboard.

Not only has Disney referenced other familiar faces, but in the Disney Destiny's latest comic-inspired announcement video, Loki, Alligator Loki, and other mischievous Variants appeared, along with another Black Panther and T'Challa's sister, Shuri.

Check out the full video below:

The Disney Destiny sets sail on four- and five-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Florida beginning November 2025.

