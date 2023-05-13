Which 'Avengers' Character Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

How do MCU fans relate to their favorite Avengers characters when looking at the Zodiac signs and their astrological parameters?

The Avengers still reign as one of the most popular teams in all of pop culture thanks to the MCU's continuing run of success, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes set to return in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Once 2008's Iron Man took the world by storm, fans began looking for ways to connect to their favorite heroes over the next 15 years, and one of those ways was through the ever-changing and mysterious Western Zodiac signs.

Marvel's Avengers Zodiac Signs

That being said, ahead are the 12 most common Zodiac signs and the dozen Avengers characters from Marvel that tie most closely together based on birthdates.

Disclaimer - This article does not include horoscope predictions, rather focusing more on general profiles for each Zodiac sign.

Shang-Chi - Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Shang-Chi

One of the most internally strong signs on the spectrum, Aries are known for wanting to be the top dog while boasting qualities like stubbornness and hotheadedness. These people are usually bold and ambitious, jumping into challenging situations with no hesitation while winding up succeeding in their endeavors.

These are many of the characteristics shown by one of Marvel's own Shang-Chi, who boasts the title of Master of the Martial Arts in the pages of Marvel Comics. Drawn and portrayed with a great deal of passion and a surefire fearlessness, this hero comes out as one of the strongest of the bunch in any number of situations.

Simu Liu brought that same passion and fire to the MCU for the role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings through his friendship with Awkwafina's Katy and his heated battle against the Ten Rings and his father, the Mandarin. He's already being set up as one of the Avengers' most important members for future solo movies and team-up adventures.

T'Challa - Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

T'Challa

Taurus personalities exude a great deal of confidence along with a knack for leadership, sometimes being described as "stubborn as a bull" for their tenacious nature. Determined and passionate in nature, Tauruses are hard-working people who take a practical approach to life, which also makes them reluctant to change even if they are dependable at the same time.

Almost no Marvel character embodies these traits more than T'Challa, the Black Panther and the protector of Wakanda, who is depicted as one of the best leaders that Marvel has to offer. Fiercely loyal to his country and people while being admittedly resistant to changing his ways which have been in place for generations, the Wakandan king is never one to back down from a challenge.

The late Chadwick Boseman brought all of these qualities and more during his time in the MCU, infusing that same passion and fire into the character in 2018's Black Panther and his three team-up outings. And while the character was laid to rest after Boseman's tragic passing, his personality and legacy both have a huge impact on Wakanda's future in the MCU.

Moon Knight - Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Moon Knight

Geminis are typically a curious bunch with an intellectual side of the world, being flexible and versatile in connecting with other people. They're also heavily tied to the twin concept, many having two sides to their personality and being quite hidden with part of that personality.

For fairly obvious reasons, Moon Knight fits these characteristics almost perfectly, usually being depicted as a secretive mercenary who has to use his skills and intelligence to defeat his enemies and make his way through a changing world. On top of that, he's literally shown as having dissociative identity disorder (DID) thanks to personalities like Steven Grant, Mr. Knight, and Jake Lockley, which he always has to work through in his daily life.

This was brought to life in the Moon Knight Disney+ series with Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, with the show putting his experience with DID right in the forefront as the character was introduced. And now, with Jake Lockley finally introduced in Episode 6, fans will only see more of how flexible and versatile these different alters inside of Marc Spector can be.

Captain Marvel - Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Captain Marvel

Although Cancers are more emotional and nurturing than other signs, they usually shield themselves with a hard shell that only opens up to a few people. They are heavily impacted by the people and situations that surround them, but that hard-to-crack nature also makes them tough to get close to at first.

These qualities align most closely with Captain Marvel, one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe but also one of the most guarded. Stepping up as a leader across her run in the comic books for different teams, including the Avengers, her dark past leaves her to be much harder to get to know as she mostly keeps her emotions under wraps.

This was seen heavily in Brie Larson's original Captain Marvel movie, in which Carol Danvers suffered from amnesia as she tried to work through her unknown past life on Earth. Eventually warming up to her old friend Maria Rambeau along with Nick Fury, she would step up into a leading role in Avengers: Endgame, and she's set to do the same thing in The Marvels later this year.

Iron Man - Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Iron Man

Leos usually boast qualities like creativity, enthusiasm, and a flair for the dramatic, being confident enough in themselves to easily assert their will and stand out from people around them. This often comes with a want for recognition, sometimes even bordering on arrogance or narcissism, but they are also extremely loyal and have a lot of love in their hearts.

Looking at the vast range of Marvel characters, nobody fits the description of that Zodiac sign more than Stark Industries CEO Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man. Always seen as just a little bit self-centered and incredibly passionate about his work as a weapons manufacturer, he's never one to hide in any kind of crowd and feels more than comfortable taking the spotlight whenever the opportunity arises.

Robert Downey Jr. spent 11 years bringing that bold personality to life through his own time playing Iron Man, evolving from a lone-wolf-style captain of industry to one of the Avengers' most important leaders. Embodying the charisma and confidence that Tony had in the comics, along with the pure emotion from all sides of the spectrum, Downey's hero gave MCU fans a rollercoaster adventure until his sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man - Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Spider-Man

The classic characteristics of Virgos are being able to assess any situation and find solutions to problems while also being hardworking and practical. These individuals value consistency and loyalty, investing a lot of themselves into their goals but also being self-critical and having some doubts if things don't go according to plan.

Marvel has a character like this in Spider-Man, who's one of the company's smartest characters even though he's always faced with self-doubt about his choices. Having to protect so many important people in his own life while facing a dangerous world as a teenager and young adult, he uses his smarts and will to succeed in any endeavor he faces.

The MCU has shown these doubts a few times for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, like the time he lost his Stark suit in Spider-Man: Homecoming or when he almost gave up on the mission to send the Multiversal villains back home in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But on the positive side, he's shown immense loyalty to friends like MJ and Ned, and he's always one to give his all to being a good friend and a hero at the same time.

Sam Wilson - Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sam Wilson

Libras look to have peace and balance above anything else in life, striving for fairness while surrounding themselves with valuable and meaningful relationships and partnerships. This also leads them to be a little bit dependent on their social situations, although they also usually end up being gifted in communication and negotiation, looking for the best way to resolve any dispute peacefully.

Sam Wilson/Captain America is seen embodying these qualities on a regular basis in the comics, known for his innate ties to Steve Rogers during his time as the Falcon. And while his relationships are an important part of his life, he stands tall as one of the Avengers' leaders when called upon, and he's somebody that has great empathy for those in need of support.

Anthony Mackie brings these qualities and more to the big and small screen in the MCU as Sam Wilson, teaming up with Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes while joining multiple battles with the Avengers. His personality also comes through in different ways when interacting with characters like the U.S. Agent and Baron Zemo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and as he takes on more responsibilities with the Avengers in the coming years, those traits will shine through even more.

Doctor Strange - Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Doctor Strange

Qualities of Scorpios include intensity and passion, described as "all or nothing" kinds of people who have a way of feeling powerful in certain relationships and situations. This leads to emotional extremes in terms of their feelings, as they crave intimacy and psychological depth above most else, also being quite fixed in their ways and relentless toward getting what they want.

When thinking of "all or nothing" characters in the Marvel universe, Doctor Stephen Strange fits that kind of personality almost perfectly, being one of the most intense and passionate characters that Marvel has to offer. Known as a brilliant but arrogant neurosurgeon before he becomes one of the most powerful sorcerers in the world, his intensity is seen on a regular basis, although he's also in constant pursuit of close relationships that will help elevate his journey.

Benedict Cumberbatch's take on the master magician exudes all of these same personality traits with his seven appearances in the MCU, showing an unwavering emotional depth after the accident that caused nerve damage in his hands. Fans have seen these traits through his interactions with Christine Palmer along with the Avengers, stepping into a leadership role right off the bat in movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Kate Bishop - Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Kate Bishop

Sagittariuses are known to be adventurous and spontaneous, craving expansion and exploration while always being in search of new ideas and experiences that will teach them about themselves. But while these traits bring cheerful energy and a feeling of freedom, this also leads to them being somewhat impulsive and reckless at times.

In recent years, fans have seen many of these traits in one of Marvel's top sharpshooters, Kate Bishop, who is about as free of a spirit as the comic company has to offer. Always looking to learn new superhero tactics, Kate is often seen as a reckless and impulsive character, getting herself into dangerous situations without thinking even though she manages to figure things out in the end.

Hailee Steinfeld's portrayal of Kate Bishop shows those personality traits right from the get-go with her appearance in Hawkeye, especially in taking Clint Barton's Ronin suit and taking on the Tracksuit Mafia right in Episode 1. She's also determined to follow her passion of becoming the world's greatest archer and, eventually, an Avenger, which will only take her to great places over the years.

Steve Rogers - Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Steve Rogers

Capricorns are most often classified as ambitious and reserved, wanting to build a life with a solid foundation, which most often pushes them to be hardworking and focused on creating career success. They also value strong long-term relationships, even though they are seen as less emotional and more practical due to their discipline and determination in life.

Arguably nobody in Marvel lore fits all of these qualities more accurately than Steve Rogers, one of the most determined and hardworking characters in existence. His drive to succeed in life, battle, and his duties helps him to be one of the most pivotal members of the Avengers in all forms of media, serving as a symbol of perseverance and morality in an oftentimes dark world.

This translated over perfectly to the MCU with Chris Evans' depiction of the Star-Spangled Man with a plan, who's known for the iconic line of dialogue stating "I can do this all day." While this line is only said four times in MCU history, it's become one of the most quotable moments in pop culture and one that sums up the Steve Rogers character to a point, especially inside this Zodiac sign.

Shuri - Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Shuri

Aquariuses are among the most intellectual and independent of the Zodiac, focused on their beliefs and hungry for knowledge in order to better understand society and the universe around them. While this comes with plenty of intelligence, it can also make them stubborn and close-minded, presenting them as unique and eccentric.

The Wakandan royal Shuri shows all of these qualities on a regular basis as one of the smartest characters in the universe, mostly functioning as the chief technological expert for the most advanced nation in the world technologically. Her brilliance makes her want to learn as much information and knowledge as she possibly can, and while she can empathize with people, she can mostly be found in her lab working on her latest piece of game-changing weaponry or tech.

The MCU took all of those character traits into account for Letitia Wright's Shuri, who moved from her place as a tech guru in Black Panther all the way to rule over her nation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever following T'Challa's death. And even though she exuded those traits with her reclusiveness for a year after her brother's passing, she learns how to adapt to be her own kind of leader while taking on new responsibilities as Wakanda's leader.

Pisces - Ms. Marvel (February 19 - March 20)

Ms. Marvel

Pisces are best known for their imagination and emotion, often being described as old souls with a connection to mystical, spiritual, and creative experiences in life. Boasting a sense of compassion and sensitivity, Pisces usually put the needs of others before themselves, and they are shown as unafraid to reimagine their world for themselves.

Over the last few years, that creativity and imagination have been seen most often in Ms. Marvel, as Kamala Khan is portrayed as one of the most optimistic and positive heroes in the Avengers. Her everlasting desire to learn more about her favorite heroes combined with her need to do good in the world always brings those around her to new heights, and she's never one to stop dreaming about what she could be.

MCU rookie sensation Iman Vellani brought a highly-celebrated portrayal of Kamala Khan to the small screen in her own solo Ms. Marvel show, and she already appears set to do the same thing later in 2023 with The Marvels. Fans have seen the youngster go through a whole range of emotions through her own series thus far, and with the future already confirmed to include Vellani, that desire to help others will continue to be a major theme for this powerful teenager.