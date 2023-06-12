Which Spider-Man Character Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

How do Marvel's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and his band of supporting characters relate to the signs of the Zodiac and their astrological guidelines?

The web-slinger remains arguably the most popular superhero in the game today, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse becoming one of the biggest animated movies in recent memory after its debut.

This comes on top of the MCU's massive success with the wall-crawler, most notably after Spider-Man: No Way Home peaked as the sixth highest-grossing movie in cinematic history.

Spider-Man Meets the Zodiac Signs

That being said, ahead are the 12 most common Zodiac signs and the dozen Spider-Man characters that tie most closely together based on birthdates.

Disclaimer - This article does not include horoscope predictions, but rather focuses on general profiles for each Zodiac sign.

Miguel O’Hara - Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Sony Pictures

Aries are best known as one of the most internally strong Zodiac signs, usually wanting to be the leader of the pack while also being quite stubborn and hot-headed. This group is usually filled with bold and ambitious individuals who jump into challenges with no hesitation, most of the time winding up successful.

Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, better known as Spider-Man 2099, fits this description quite perfectly in Across the Spider-Verse, showing stubbornness and intensity as he leads the Spider Society.

He never shows an ounce of hesitation in his hunt for Miles Morales, and even though it looks to end in disaster for him, his temper and passion for his goals will keep pushing him forward. He's also a quick thinker during his opening action sequence fighting the Vulture, proving his skills as a warrior.

J. Jonah Jameson - Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus signs have a similar level of confidence and leadership, although one key phrase that also applies to them is "stubborn as a bull." These people work hard and take life quite practically, which makes them reluctant to change and sometimes pessimistic, even if they come off as the dependable type.

No Spider-Man character fits those qualities more than J. Jonah Jameson, who is played most of the time by J.K. Simmons in and out of the MCU.

Jameson is a stubborn pessimist and never one to lack confidence, standing firm in his dislike/hatred of Spider-Man and his beliefs about the world around him. And while he's certainly on the extreme end of the Taurus scale, his aggression and stubbornness make it quite obvious where he lands on the Zodiac charts.

Ned Leeds - Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Sony Pictures

Geminis are largely seen as the more curious type, being flexible and versatile in the way that they connect with other people and build relationships. This also comes with a knack for the intellectual while they also give off a sense of spontaneity and playfulness, even while being a little cowardly at times too.

When thinking about the combination of intellect, curiosity, and flexibility, Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds from the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy naturally comes to mind in the context of the web-slinger.

Ned's curiosity shines through on a regular basis as he works with Peter Parker on his Spidey technology and missions, particularly when he first finds out about Peter's secret in Spider-Man: Homecoming. But on the other hand, he's always looking for a way to keep both himself and his friends safe from danger, even considering the wonder and amazement he shows with each new development.

Jessica Drew - Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Sony Pictures

Cancers come with a hard shell that only opens up to a select few people, but once that shield is down, they can be seen as quite emotional and nurturing to others. They feel the impact of other people and the situations that surround them, and they can be tough to get close to right off the bat.

Across the Spider-Verse gave fans a version of that very personality in Issa Rae's Jessica Drew, the franchise's prominent pregnant hero who serves on the Spider Society.

This version of Spider-Woman serves as one of the group's leaders, wrapped up in a moody outer shell that only a few are able to crack. But she's also seen as motherly nurturing, and compassionate, especially towards Gwen Stacy as she takes on some major life-threatening challenges.

Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) - Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Sony Pictures

Leos boast confidence in themselves to easily assert their will and stand out from the crowd, also bringing qualities like creativity, enthusiasm, and a flair for the dramatic. While many people falling into this sign feel the need for some recognition, bordering on arrogance at times, they have immense loyalty and remain enthusiastically engaged with those around them.

Marisa Tomei delivered a version of Aunt May Parker with most of these qualities during her time in Captain America: Civil War and the entire Spider-Man trilogy in the MCU.

Although May can be stubborn at times in her beliefs about helping those around her. That also comes through with a warmer passion, especially when she's seen helping out through the FEAST organization in Spider-Man: No Way Home. She also stays heavily loyal to her nephew right til the very end, even handling the fact that he had a secret identity relatively well before jumping in to support his superhero antics.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) - Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Sony Pictures

Looking at Virgos, these individuals are usually able to assess any different situation and find solutions to problems through their practicality and hardworking nature. Valuing consistency and loyalty while also being dependable, Virgos can also be quite nervous and self-critical if things stray away from the plan.

Taking this personality to the world of Spider-Man, fans need to look no further than Tom Holland's take on the web-slinger that's taken center stage in the MCU for the last seven years.

Holland's hero never shies away from working hard, particularly in his journey towards being an Avenger, and he remains loyal to his friends and family amidst all of his superhero battles. He's also expressed plenty of doubts over his choices too, particularly with his relationship with MJ and his experience with Tony Stark's EDITH glasses, although he always finds a way to wind up on top in the end.

MJ (Zendaya) - Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Sony Pictures

Libras strive for fairness in life along with peace and balance, seeking to surround themselves with valuable and meaningful relationships. While this leads them to be a little bit dependent on social situations, they're usually gifted in communication and negotiation while also looking for justice anywhere they can find it.

Spider-Man fans get their classic Libra personality in Michelle Jones, played by Zendaya, Tom Holland's love interest in real life and on the big screen in the MCU.

MJ has shown a few moments in the MCU where she's focused on a sense of justice, most notably at the Washington Monument in Spider-Man: Homecoming where she didn't want to "celebrate something that was built by slaves." As for her relationships, her intrinsic ties to Peter Parker fit that idea quite seamlessly as their ties to one another only grew closer through each movie in their trilogy.

Aaron Davis - Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Sony Pictures

Intensity and passion are hallmark characteristics of Scorpios, who can sometimes be described as "all or nothing" types who naturally feel a sense of power in particular relationships. People falling into this sign tend to have emotional extremes, craving intimacy and psychological depth while being fierce, relentless, and dedicated to getting what they want.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Homecoming brought the greater Spider-Verse its own Scorpio in Aaron Davis, played by Donald Glover and Mahershala Ali.

Ali's version got to show those qualities more fully on screen, with the emotional depth coming through in his iconic "shoulder touch" moment with Miles from the original animated movie. He also displayed intense ferocity during his time as the Prowler, never letting up in his hunt for Spider-Man and almost going through with killing the hero even after he found out Spidey was his own nephew.

Pavitr Prabhakar - Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sony Pictures

Adventurousness and spontaneity fit the Sagittarius sign most closely, as these individuals seek out new experiences that will teach them more about themselves. This also leads to them being impulsive and reckless at times, but it also includes cheerful energy, a feeling of freedom, and a larger-than-life personality.

Karan Soni's newly-introduced Pavitr Prabhakar, better known as Spider-Man India, serves as the best example of a Sagittarius personality from the greater Spider-Verse to highlight.

Soni's version of the web-slinger showed a fieriness from the moment he came on screen, not holding back his personality for a moment as he teamed up with Miles and Gwen in his own universe. The actor's own personality even shone through in his performance, as fans could hear the same energy and passion that he showed as the taxi driver Dopinder from the Deadpool movies.

Gwen Stacy - Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Sony Pictures

Capricorns boast qualities such as ambition and a reserved nature with a desire to build a life with a solid foundation, often pushing them towards being hardworking and focusing on career success. They also put strong long-term relationships high on their priority lists, even though many are seen as less emotional and more practical with the discipline and determination that they use in life.

Arguably the most determined and disciplined character in the Spider-Verse franchise is Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy, who takes on more of a leading role than ever in Across the Spider-Verse.

While she's known for keeping to herself due to some of the trauma she experience in the past, she shows fury and determination throughout both animated movies as she looks to evolve into her own kind of hero. But when she opens up to people, especially Miles Morales, she puts a ton of value into relationships like that one while also pursuing her goals at the same time.

Hobie Brown - Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Sony Pictures

Known for their intellect and their steadfast independence, Aquariuses focus largely on their beliefs and remain hungry for knowledge to help them understand society and the world around them. But along with that intelligence, they can sometimes be stubborn and closed-minded, with can make them present as unique, eccentric, and selective with relationships.

Across the Spider-Verse's Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk embodies all of these qualities in his big-screen debut, unashamedly putting his personality and energy at the forefront of this Multiversal sequel.

Brown showed off his intellect by making his own inter-dimensional wristband to help him and the Spider-Society travel the Multiverse while showing a progressive and shamelessly revolutionary stance and view on the world in which he lived. He was also quite selective with his personal relationships, leading to the film's love triangle between him, Miles, and Gwen, even while he also stood up for Miles in his quest to defy canon.

Miles Morales - Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Sony Pictures

Pisces are best known for being imaginative and emotional, known as old souls with a connection to mystical spiritual, and creative experiences in life. Also filled with compassion and sensitivity, these people often put the needs of others before themselves and are unafraid to reimagine the world for themselves, showing a level of creativity.

Miles Morales, the leading character in both Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse, embodies all of the qualities of Pisces' personality almost perfectly.

The first movie shows his sense of creativity through his knack for art and graffiti, with both movies also highlighting the creative tactics he uses to get out of situations (such as his use of the Web of Destiny to escape the Spider-Society). The spiritual side also comes in through his knack for being a dreamer, shown in the sequel by the way he believes there's another way to save his father and deviate from the predestined "canon event" he's supposed to experience.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.