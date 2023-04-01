Tom Holland & Zendaya Dress Fancy Together at Public Gala (Photos)

Tom Holland and Zendaya are all smiles as the pair were recently spotted at a public gala.

After an emotional stint in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the pair are taking a break from fighting villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moreover, Holland also quit social media to take care of his mental health.

Still, this didn't stop Zendaya from celebrating her boyfriend's birthday last June, with the actress posting an adorable selfie and message for her beloved.

Tom Holland & Zendaya Spotted Together at India Gala

Marvel

During Day 2 of the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, India, Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted together at the public gala.

Holland was wearing a black suit along with a white shirt and a black bow tie. Zendaya, meanwhile, looked fancy in a blue shimmery saree with a silver blouse.

The Marvel power couple struck a pose alongside actress Penelope Cruz, supermodel Gigi Hadid, and fashion designer Law Roach.

Holland and Zendaya were also seen interacting with Roach and the actress' assistant, Darnell Appling, during the gala.

For those unaware, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex opened its doors with an incredible three-day launch starting last Friday, March 31.

Holland and Zendaya were among the guests at the star-studded event, which also featured the likes of Eternals actress Salma Hayek, and Bollywood stars Arjun Kappor, Malaika Arora, and Karan Johar.