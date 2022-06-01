Zendaya Celebrates Tom Holland's Birthday With Adorable Selfie & Message

Zendaya and Tom Holland started out as co-stars in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, with both of them playing as classmates at Midtown High School. Eventually, the pair's bond grew romantically during 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, with the sequel's ending showing Peter Parker and MJ as a couple. Spider-Man: No Way Home presented the hardest challenge yet for Peter and MJ, where the former's identity as the MCU's web-slinger was revealed to the world.

Aside from No Way Home's record-breaking debut, 2021 also served as an important year for Zendaya and Holland, mainly because the pair's real-life relationship was confirmed to the public. Since then, the actors have been spotted together on several occasions, mostly during press tours and random encounters.

Now, ahead of the highly anticipated Spider-Man 4, Zendaya has taken to social media to celebrate a special occasion with her Marvel co-star and boyfriend.

Zendaya Shares Birthday Selfie with Tom Holland

Spider-Man: No Way Home lead actress Zendaya shared a new selfie with Tom Holland to celebrate the birthday of the MCU veteran.

Alongside the photo, the Marvel actress posted a heartfelt greeting dedicated to her real-life boyfriend:

"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3"

During Zendaya's birthday back in September 2021, Tom Holland did the same thing, posting an adorable selfie and a romantic caption:

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx."

How Zendaya's Return Will Impact Spider-Man 4

Although MJ didn't recognize Peter Parker at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's safe to say that Zendaya and Tom Holland are still in love in the real world.

The Marvel pair aren't shy about showcasing their love to one another on social media and in public, and it seems that it will continue in the coming years, especially now that Sony Pictures is leaning toward bringing back Zendaya in Spider-Man 4.

No Way Home's ending established that MJ and Peter are on different paths at the end of the threequel. However, the film's script may have teased MJ's arc in the upcoming Spider-Man sequel, with it implying that Zendaya's Marvel character may end up remembering her history with Holland's MCU hero.

While MJ's return in Spider-Man 4 would derail No Way Home's ending, it still offers plenty of story opportunities for the movie.

There's a chance that MJ would return in one of the film's post-credits scenes, thus setting up her full comeback in Spider-Man 5. It's also possible that Zendaya will have a minor role or even a cameo in Spider-Man 4, with her serving as a character who gets saved by the web-slinger during a fateful encounter.

Whatever the case, it's reasonable to assume that Zendaya has a bright future in the MCU.