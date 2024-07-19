Are Tom Holland & Zendaya Engaged? 2024 Proposal Speculation Explained

A viral picture has some fans convinced that Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged after what appears to be a public proposal in 2024.

After being cast as Peter Parker and Michelle Jones in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, rumors quickly teased a budding relationship between Holland and Zendaya. The two denied this to be the case over the coming years as the hit MCU franchise continued, although fans saw a public kiss between them in July 2021.

In September 2021, Holland and Zendaya made their relationship official after an adorable birthday post on social media. While they are not ones to be overtly public about their relationship, they've gone steady with each other for the past three years.

Tom Holland & Zendaya Engagement Rumors Explained

A viral Facebook post in 2024 seemingly showed Tom Holland proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Zendaya.

Shown in the middle of a massive theater with a chandelier on the ceiling, Holland is seen in a tuxedo on one knee, presenting a ring to Zendaya as she holds her hands over her mouth in joy.

Facebook

Looking closely at the picture, fans can tell it is fake and AI-generated, as some of the faces in the audience are distorted. Holland's fingers also look far longer than normal, and there are no other pictures from this supposed event online.

This is not the first time rumors spread that Holland and Zendaya were engaged.

In September 2023 (via the Los Angeles Times), Zendaya shut down rumors of their engagement in a since-expired Instagram story where she said, "I can't post anything, you guys."

The picture she posted was meant to highlight the hat she had on rather than "the ring on [her] right finger," asking if fans believed she would share the news that big in that fashion:

“I posted it for my hat. Not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the news? What?”

She even shared the uncropped selfie shortly after that, along with the caption, "Let me just put the full body back so y’all can relax lmao."

Will Tom Holland & Zendaya Get Engaged?

Sony Pictures

Considering how long Holland and Zendaya have been dating, it's only natural to wonder about a potential engagement, especially since they still appear to be going strong.

A recent report from People shared a quote from an unknown source saying, "There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality."

As fans have seen over the last few years, Holland and Zendaya are not ones to "put their lives together out there" all over social media, according to the unnamed source:

"They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part."

As recently as May, Holland's father, Dominic, confirmed there were no wedding plans for the young couple with Daily Mail:

"They are a happy couple, so who knows? But there are no marriages in the Holland household yet."

Tom Holland and Zendaya's work on Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home can be seen on Disney+. Their most recent film together, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is streaming on Starz and can be purchased digitally.

