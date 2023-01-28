Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Trilogy Highlights 20 Main Characters on Official Merch (Photos)

The MCU's Spider-Man trilogy may have come to a close, but Marvel is still not yet done with celebrating the successful web-slinging franchise through a slew of new merchandise.

In three solo movies and three team-up films with the Avengers, Tom Holland's Spider-Man has had an interesting MCU journey thus far.

Aside from Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the character's growth wouldn't be possible without several characters from his trilogy, such as Zendaya's MJ, Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds, and Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan.

Now, Marvel has paid tribute to Spider-Man's closest friends and family ahead of his clean slate in Spider-Man 4.

Marvel Highlights Tom Holland's Spider-Man Trilogy

Theory 11, via Reddit user u/ItsZenith, unveiled new premium playing cards inspired by Marvel Studios' Spider-Man trilogy.

Theory 11's playing cards are made in the United States, with them being printed on FSC-certified paper derived from "sustainable forests, vegetable-based inks, and starch-based laminates."

The cards' design includes many Spider-Man-related characters, both allies and enemies alike, that fans will definitely want to grab.

The deck's ace showcases the iconic Spider-Man meme design in hilarious fashion:

Theory 11

It isn't surprising that Flash Thompson is featured in the Joker card, considering that he lied to everyone about being Peter Parker's best friend in Spider-Man: No Way Home:

Theory 11

Joining the Joker card is J. Jonah Jameson, which is fitting since he mostly tells lies in his news blog:

Theory 11

Ned Leeds, Peter Parker's best friend, shines as one of the Jacks in the deck:

Theory 11

Happy Hogan is also part of the deck as one of the Jacks:

Theory 11

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury made the list after his disguised appearance in Far from Home:

Theory 11

Michael Keaton's Vulture and Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio also takes the spotlight in the deck of cards:

Theory 11

It is also quite appropriate that Zendaya's MJ is under the Queen umbrella:

Theory 11

Marisa Tomei's Aunt May also fits the Queen title in Spider-Man's deck of cards:

Theory 11

As a loyal ally to the Avengers, Maria Hill fits the title of Queen:

Theory 11

Spider-Man: Homecoming's Liz Allan, who was once the queen of Peter Parker's eyes, is also included in the collection:

Theory 11

A Spider-Man deck wouldn't be complete without Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Spider-Men:

Theory 11

The deck also highlights Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man costumes:

Theory 11

Other surprising additions to the collection are classic Spider-Man villains, Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus:

Theory 11

Spider-Man's homemade suit and the classic costume are also at the forefront:

Theory 11

Spider-Man's MCU journey wouldn't be complete without Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man:

Theory 11

Rounding out the designs is the trio of villains from Spider-Man: No Way Home, namely Lizard, Electro, and Sandman:

Theory 11

A Perfect Tribute to MCU's Spider-Man Trilogy

Theory 11's premium Spider-Man playing cards are a fitting way to celebrate the web-slinger's MCU legacy ahead of his rumored comeback in Spider-Man 4.

Given that Tom Holland's titular Marvel hero is set to have a clean slate, seeing past characters like Liz Allan and Tony Stark in the deck of cards serves as a reminder of his growth and incredible journey in the MCU.

Hopefully, as Peter Parker embarks on a new adventure, the young hero can still reflect on his past allies to motivate him during future setbacks.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available for purchase on all major digital platforms.