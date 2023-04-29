Elizabeth Olsen Has Fallen In Love With 1 New MCU Character

There's a new MCU character that WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen wants to appear alongside.

Marvel Studios introduced multiple new heroes throughout Phase 4, including Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop, and Ms. Marvel.

Elizabeth Olsen recently admitted that she has "no contract" with Marvel Studios following Scarlet Witch's death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the MCU has no problem bringing dead characters back if it serves a good story.

Elizabeth Olsen Loves MCU's Ms. Marvel

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen recently told BuzzFeed that she'd love to see the Scarlet Witch interact with "Ms. Marvel" next in the MCU.

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani left quite the impression on Olsen, as she admitted that "the new girl" Vellani is "very, very cute," as well as "endearing and enjoyable:"

BuzzFeed: "Which Marvel character would you love to see Wanda interact with in the future?" Olsen: "I guess the new girl I really think is funny. Ms. Marvel. Yeah, I think she’s very, very cute, and endearing, and enjoyable, and so I would say her."

This cute and endearing quality doesn't seem to be what Elizabeth Olsen loves best, though, as she had a very different answer when asked about her favorite scenes from WandaVision.

Referring to the eighth installment of the streaming series when Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness is trying to force Wanda to give up her power, Olsen admitted "being in Agatha's little dungeon" and "being tortured by (Agatha) was (her) favorite part of that episode:"

Olsen: "I think my favorite [scene from Episode 8 of 'WandaVision'] was us being in Agatha’s little dungeon. Kathryn [Hahn] and I had to really invent some stuff there and it was a pretty beautiful set, so I think that just anything like hanging on a wire, being tortured by her was my favorite part of that episode."

Will Olsen's Character Meet the New MCU?

Although her response about Agatha's dungeon makes it seem that Olsen wants to stick to the darker side of Marvel, she may be looking to change things up tonally while still starring alongside a lighter-hearted hero like Ms. Marvel.

Elizabeth Olsen shared multiple scenes with another new MCU hero recently during her time on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez made her debut in that film and appeared opposite Olsen numerous times in the Doctor Strange sequel.

Until recently, Olsen was one of the younger stars on the set. Now that she's growing into more of an MCU veteran, it makes sense that the actress would want Wanda Maximoff to appear in a role where she can act as a mentor for other heroes similar to how Avengers like Hawkeye had done for her.

Of course, the question of how Wanda would return to the MCU would have to be answered before a new team-up with Ms. Marvel can be considered, but nothing is out of the question when it comes to the crazy Multiversal mayhem that the recent MCU has wrought.