One of Disney World's biggest secrets is Club 33, an elite, exclusive dining club steeped in Disney history and limited to members-only only and invited guests.

Club 33 came from the mind of Walt Disney himself as a place within the park to host Disneyland VIPs and corporate sponsors.

The first-ever club opened above Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in 1967 and is still in operation today. However, the allure of a secret in-park dining club led Disney to open Club 33 locations at its other theme parks, including Walt Disney World in Florida.

Everything To Know about Disney World's Club 33

Like Disneyland's original Club 33 and Disney California Adventure's 1901 Lounge, Disney World's Club 33 locales are also fine-dining restaurants and lounges showcasing Disney's long history.

However, Disney World's Club 33 is different in that it offers four different locations (one at each park), and all uniquely designed to reflect Walt Disney's globe-trotting adventures.

Where Is Disney World's Club 33?

The following is a breakdown of Walt Disney World's Club 33 locations and where to find them:

Disney's Hollywood Studios - Spotlight Lounge

Walt Disney World's first Club 33 opened at Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2018 and can be found on the second floor of The Hollywood Brown Derby restaurant.

Known as Spotlight Lounge, it's rumored to reflect the restaurant's Old Hollywood theme.

EPCOT - Constellation Club

EPCOT's Club 33 is called the Constellation Club; but despite its somewhat sleek and modern design, it's housed inside The American Adventure show building, which is inspired by Colonial American architecture like Monticello and Independence Hall.

As Constellation Club operates in what was previously EPCOT's Disney Visa cardholder lounge, the space offers stunning views of the World Showcase Lagoon and Epcot's nightly fireworks show.

The Magic Kingdom - The Captain's Quarters

The Captain's Quarters is Magic Kingdom's Club 33 location and sits right at the entrance to the Adventureland.

In addition to views of Cinderella Castle across the way, Captain's Quarters is filled with tributes to the now-defunct Adventurer's Club.

Animal Kingdom - Harambe House

Tucked between Pandora - The World of Avatar and Africa is Animal Kingdom's Club 33 location, Harambe House. While walking between the two lands, guests can spot the building just off the path which bears the phrase "Thelathini na tutu," which is Swahili for thirty-three.

How To Join Club 33 - Membership Application Details

To reach out about applying for Club 33 membership, fans are encouraged to contact Disney via [email protected].

However, the waiting list is known to take years and membership requires a multi-step screening process including written applications and an interview. Ultimately, it's up to Disney who receives the invite.

Still. That's not all. Once approved, prospective members still have to pay an initiation fee to become members and then be prepared to pay an annual fee.

How Much Does Disney World's Club 33 Cost?

Thought the Disney Parks were expensive? Buckle up.

The last reported cost consisted of a hefty $35,000 upfront fee for membership, followed by an annual fee of $16,000.

What Perks Come With Club 33 Membership?

For those able and willing to fork over the cash and endure the lengthy application process, Disney World Club 33 members enjoy a variety of perks, such as:

A Walt Disney World Annual Pass for the primary member, a spouse, and any kids under the age of 18 years old (some reports claim the Annual Pass is limited to the park where the individual is a member)

50 single-day Park Hopper tickets for family and friends

Access to Club 33 lounges at all four theme parks

5 VIP tours each year

Entry to VIP events and experiences, including attraction previews and exclusive parties

Club 33 concierge access

A select number of Genie+ reservations for Walt Disney World visits

Ability to purchase exclusive Club 33 merchandise

