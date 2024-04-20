Epcot Is Closing One of Its Most Popular Rides This Summer

With summer just around the corner, why is Disney shuttering one of its popular EPCOT rides?

Walt Disney World's second theme park, EPCOT, has undergone a multi-year transformation which has seen the debut of the James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the Moana-inspired Journey of Water, and more.

But apparently, more change is on the way as Disney prepares to shutter and redo one of EPCOT's few thrill rides, which comes during one of its busiest times of the year.

Epcot Closing Test Track For the Summer?

Disney

Back in September 2023, Disney stunned theme park fans by announcing a throwback redo of its high-speed, design-and-ride Test Track attraction; but at the time, no timeline or closure date was revealed.

Fast-forward to April 5, when Disney confirmed the existing version of Test Track would close this summer on June 17.

Given EPCOT's already limited ride roster and Test Track being one of the park's few thrill rides, why is Disney opting to close it now?

Disney

One possible reason is the construction of EPCOT's new CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, complete with a new Encanto show and character location, which is set to open the week prior on June 10.

With one project complete, EPCOT can shift its focus and construction crews to another corner of the park without delay.

Also, Walt Disney World is expected to offer several new attractions and experiences this summer to satisfy the summer masses. This includes Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree, a nighttime drone show at Disney Springs, and the newly debuted Disney+ additions to Star Tours: The Adventures Continue.

It's also worth noting that Test Track's closure doesn't mean Disney is constructing a brand-new ride in its place.

Current concept art shows that the ride building and its current system will remain as Test Track is only gaining a new theme, a new ride vehicle design, and what appears to be cosmetic touches.

Disney

According to Disney, Imagineers and ride sponsor Chevrolet are "reaching back into history" for inspiration for Test Track's original predecessor, World of Motion, and to incorporate its "spirit of optimism to the next iteration" of the ride.

When Will EPCOT's New Test Track Open?

This isn't the first time Test Track has closed for a retheme.

The original Test Track, which opened in 1999, closed to make way for its current version on April 15, 2012 and then re-opened eight months later on December 6.

Not only did Disney describe the latest closure and refurbishment as temporary, but recently filed permits (shared via BlogMickey) suggest construction is only expected for eight months this time as well.

Whether that's the confirmed timeline for this latest version of Test Track, and whether Disney can keep to it, is currently unknown.

More information about the ride and Disney and Chevrolet's new vision is expected to be revealed at D23 in August.

