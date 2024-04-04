Star Wars Announces Surprise New Disney+ Show Releasing Next Month

Lucasfilm announced a new Empire-centric animated series will come to Disney+ next month to celebrate Star Wars Day.

The next trip to the galaxy far far away was already expected to be a dive into the dark side as The Acolyte will arrive on Disney+ on June 4 as a live-action series exploring the emerging Sith powers in the final days of the High Republic.

But now, another Star Wars Disney+ series will beat it to the villainous punch...

Star Wars Announces Tales of the Empire Disney+ Series

In a surprise announcement, Lucasfilm confirmed a new Star Wars series will premiere on Disney+ on Saturday, May 4 with Tales of the Empire.

The all-new Disney+ series comes in the style of last year's Tales of the Jedi with six animated shorts - half of which focussed on the rise of Ahsoka Tano while the other three explored the downfall of Count Dooku.

The announcement came with an official poster featuring Barriss Offee, Morgan Elsbeth, the Grand Inquisitor, General Grievous, Darth Vader, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and more icons of the Empire who will appear in the six shorts.

Star Wars

As per the official Star Wars site, these two characters will be the Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and the former Jedi Barriss Offee:

"Journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths — Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee... The trailer teases that we’ll learn how a young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world towards a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies."

The Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth played a prominent role in The Mandalorian and Ahsoka as an ally to Grand Admiral Thrawn and Tales of the Empire will likely explore the early days of their working together.

Star Wars

Meanwhile, Barriss Offee was a prominent Jedi in The Clone Wars who betrayed the Jedi Order after coming to play the so-called "keepers of the peace" for the massive conflict ongoing in the galaxy.

Star Wars

The cast list confirmed Diana Lee Inosanto will reprise her live-action role as Morgan Elsbeth and Meredith Salenger will continue to play Barriss Offee:

Diana Lee Inosanto - Morgan Elsbeth

Meredith Salenger - Barriss Offee

Rya Kihlstedt - Lyn, aka Fourth Sister

Wing T. Chao - Wing

Lars Mikkelsen - Thrawn

Jason Isaacs - Grand Inquisitor

Matthew Wood - General Grievous

Episode runtimes for Tales of the Jedi ranged from 13 to 19 minutes including credits, and the same will likely prove true in the dark side-centric second season.

Dave Filoni will serve as creator, supervising director, and executive producer alongside Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes is on board as co-executive producer as is Alex Spotswood as Senior Producer.

The official trailer for Tales of the Empire can be seen below:

All six of the animated Tales of the Empire shorts will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Saturday, May 4 (Star Wars Day).

This story is developing. Check back for updates!