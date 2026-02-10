Marvel Studios Officially Confirms Phase 6's First Sequel

The release date of the MCU's first Phase 6 sequel was finally confirmed. Marvel Studios launched Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga's third act last summer with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the long-awaited MCU reboot for Marvel's First Family. On the Disney+ front, fans have enjoyed Black Panther spin-off Eyes of Wakanda, TV-MA animated event Marvel Zombies, and the introduction of Simon Williams in the live-action Hollywood satire Wonder Man.

After a three-project streak of more original tales from the MCU, Phase 6 will offer its first true sequel when Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on March 24. While one could argue that Marvel Zombies was loosely a sequel to What If...? Season 1's undead episode, the series mostly forged its own path, making it more of a fresh entry in the same post-apocalyptic universe than a direct follow-up.

Born Again is coming back better than ever, with Kingpin raging his anti-vigilante war over New York and Jessica Jones returning to team up with the Man Without Fear. This time around, the full Disney+ season was crafted by showrunner Dario Scardapane after the freshman run switched creative teams midway, a move that has been promised to improve Season 2 with a stronger "clarity of vision."

Disney+ hasn't confirmed the full release schedule for the series yet, but if it airs its eight-episode season weekly starting on March 24, it should end on May 12. While Born Again Season 2 is Phase 6's first true follow-up, it certainly won't be the last, as many more MCU sequels are still to come in 2026 and 2027.

Punisher Special Presentation

Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, is the latest MCU hero to get the Born Again treatment with a one-hour Special Presentation that acts as a sequel to his two-season Netflix show and his role in Disney+'s Daredevil revival.

The Walking Dead star promised that the "high-octane" special, which he co-wrote with director Reinaldo Marcus Green, will deliver all the familiar TV-MA violence one would expect from the criminal-killing Punisher. The one-off event will debut on Disney+ around the same time as Castle's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, seemingly setting up his role in the July blockbuster.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will finally bring the continuation of No Way Home's Multiversal chaos on July 31 with a more traditional wall-crawler. But that's not to say fans are expecting Brand New Day to be any kind of basic, as the MCU sequel still has some major questions to answer before its release.

The latest team-up between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures will unite Tom Holland's Spider-Man with Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk against multiple villains and a mysterious new friend or foe played by Sadie Sink.

X-Men '97 Seasons 2 & 3

Marvel Animation made waves in 2024 with X-Men '97, a Disney+ revival of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series. Now planned to continue on an annual release schedule starting this summer, X-Men '97 is already planning Seasons 4 and 5, having been officially renewed through Season 3.

Last season ended with the dramatic tease that Apocalypse would feature in X-Men '97 Season 2 after several heroes were thrown back in time to Ancient Egypt. The sophomore outing will bring more mutants than ever before under new showrunner Matthew Chauncey, who is replacing the fired Beau DeMayo.

VisionQuest

Almost six years later, the WandaVision trilogy will conclude this fall with VisionQuest. The sci-fi epic will reverse the core themes from its MCU Disney+ predecessors, this time putting Paul Bettany's Vision in the driver's seat in a father-son story with James Spader's Ultron and Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy Maximoff.

While WandaVision and Agatha All Along put the spotlight on the MCU's magical realm, VisionQuest will be a tech-centric story starring everybody's favorite synthezoid as he attempts to regain his memories and humanity.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Seasons 2 & 3

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man offers an alternate take on the wall-crawler mythos in a universe similar to the MCU, albeit with some key differences. The series was greenlit from the get-go through Season 3, meaning that Spider-Man's Disney+ show is only just getting started and will be back this fall.

The animated tale ought to get even crazier in Seasons 2 and 3, with multiple Spider-Man villains confirmed to appear, Charlie Cox's Daredevil seemingly coming back, and a superheroic Gwen Stacy joining the Disney+ fun.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios will end a seven-year drought of Avengers blockbusters on December 18, when Doomsday finally hits theaters. The ensemble epic has been described as a "direct sequel" to Endgame, seemingly exploring the consequences of its time travel and introducing Robert Downey Jr.'s (RDJ) Doctor Doom.

The MCU looks set to top its biggest movie of all time in scale, uniting the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four for the first time properly in live-action to face a threat to the entire Multiverse that could see the end of everything.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Fans may be waiting until next month for Born Again's sophomore outing, but Marvel Television is doubling down on its annual plans, having already renewed the Netflix revival for Season 3. It should begin filming shortly, with a premiere next March, at which point it will contend with one major MCU timeline obstacle.

Executive producer Sana Amanat promised Empire Magazine that Season 3 will bring a "more stripped-down, back-to-basics Daredevil." Rumors indicated Born Again could bring back more Netflix mainstays, such as The Hand, Elektra, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage, as the street-level saga continues.

Avengers: Secret Wars

The MCU will conclude Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga on December 17, 2027, with Avengers: Secret Wars, the continuation of Doomsday's expected cliffhanger that could leave RDJ's Doctor Doom victorious. Furthermore, the movie will adapt one of Marvel Comics' biggest events, 2015's Secret Wars.

If it's anything like the comics, Secret Wars will take place on Battleworld, a patchwork reality created and ruled by Doctor Doom from the Multiverse's remnants. Fans speculated that Avengers 6 could pull in even more characters from Marvel's long history than Doomsday, making it the franchise's grandest event yet.