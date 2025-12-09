Avengers: Secret Wars Production Name Reveals The Movie’s Exciting ‘Battleworld’ Plot

The name of the company behind Marvel Studios' upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars contains a pivotal link to the comics' Battleworld storyline. Avengers: Secret Wars will be the sequel to 2026's Avengers: Doomsday and the final film in the Multiverse Saga, fulfilling a similar role to 2019's Avengers: Endgame. While plot details for the final Phase 6 films are kept closely guarded, there are some hints, based on the comics, of where the story will go.

With filming wrapped on Avengers: Doomsday (and a trailer coming soon), pre-production on Avengers: Secret Wars is heating up, and the LLC (limited liability company) name for the upcoming Marvel Studios film contains a key clue. As reported by The Cosmic Circus, the production company paired with Avengers: Secret Wars is named Royale Productions, LLC.

While different from a working title for a production (which often contains subtle ties to a film's plot), an LLC name, which is a company Marvel sets up to produce an individual movie, can often be linked to the project in some way. For example, 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps was produced by Solve Everything Productions, a reference to Jonathan Hickman's Fantastic Four comic run, which inspired the film.

Therefore, some ties to the Avengers: Secret Wars plot can also be theorised based on the Royale Productions name. The most likely tie is that the name is referencing a battle royale, suggesting a large-scale fight sequence between the Avengers and Doctor Doom's legion.

Marvel Comics

This would match the plot of the Avengers: Secret Wars comics, assuming the sixth Avengers film is drawing upon the source material. During Secret Wars in the comics, much of the action takes place on Battleworld, a fragmented reality composed of remnants from destroyed realities that Doom creates after the Multiverse's collapse.

It seems likely that Battleworld will be a key location in Secret Wars, with Avengers: Doomsday potentially laying the groundwork for its creation by covering the collapse of the Multiverse, before Secret Wars continues the story in the aftermath of this. Royale Production's link to a battle royale subtly suggests that Avengers: Secret Wars will indeed include Battleworld and may hint at the wars to come on the planet.

Alternatively, Royale could be a play on the word "royal", hinting at Doom's powerful reign. In Secret Wars, Doctor Doom rules over Battleworld as its God Emperor. Therefore, Royale Productions could be a hint at the monarchical leadership of Doom in the Phase 6 film.

Avengers: Secret Wars is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, with a handful of MCU stars already confirmed for appearances. The final film in the Multiverse Saga will be released on December 17, 2027.

The MCU Is Building up to Battleworld in Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

While nothing is close to being confirmed about Avengers: Secret Wars' plot or direction, the Royale Productions LLC reveal is a positive sign that the sixth Avengers film will indeed bring one of Marvel Comics' most epic storylines to life.

Battleworld is a crucial element of the Secret Wars comics, and seems a very likely direction for Marvel Studios to take its Multiverse Saga. Several Multiverse Saga films have been steadily building up to the story of Secret Wars and the reveal of Battleworld, despite the MCU's pivot away from Kang the Conqueror as the saga's main villain.

Most crucially, the introduction of the Fantastic Four and Reed Richards and Sue Storm's superhero son, Franklin Richards, who is pivotal to restoring the Multiverse in Marvel comics, and will likely be of significant importance in the films as well. Additionally, Loki Seasons 1 and 2 lay the groundwork for the concepts of variants and the God of Stories, both of which will undoubtedly play a role in the final two Multiverse Saga films.

Doctor Doom is the other key piece in the puzzle to Battleworld, but audiences will have to wait until Avengers: Doomsday to meet the key villain played by ex-Iron Man hero, Robert Downey Jr.