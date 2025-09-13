Doctor Doom’s Potential Doomsday Weapon Might Even Be More Dangerous Than Thanos’ Gauntlet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing to close out its Multiverse Saga with Avengers: Doomsday in 2026. Much of the excitement centers on the debut of Doctor Doom, a character teased as Marvel’s next big villain. If Doom is to take the spotlight, the movie needs to establish him as a threat even greater than Thanos.

Thanos wielded the Infinity Gauntlet, a weapon that could erase half of all life with a snap. Yet even with all six Infinity Stones, the Gauntlet had its limits. It could not permanently alter the multiverse, nor could it truly reshape reality in a lasting way. Doom, however, may find a different kind of weapon, one far more powerful. If Doom is to get his hands on this powerful weapon, it would be a daunting task for the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the entire ensemble of heroes who will be present to stop him.

A Weapon More Powerful Than the Infinity Gauntlet

Marvel Comics

Franklin Richards, the young son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, has an extraordinary, near-limitless potential, which has been established in the comics for decades. Franklin's powers, which include molecular manipulation, universe creation, and the ability to resurrect the dead, make him a living cheat code, a being capable of reshaping reality itself with a thought. This immense, but often uncontrollable, power is a magnet for manipulative villains like Doctor Doom, who sees Franklin not as a child but as an ultimate weapon to be harnessed.

Even when fully assembled, the Infinity Gauntlet possessed limitations that a power like Franklin Richards' does not. The Gauntlet and its Stones were powerful, but they were ultimately tools tied to a single universe, and using them took a physical toll on the user.

Franklin's reality-warping abilities, in contrast, function more like a fundamental, limitless force of nature driven by imagination itself. A fully realized adult Franklin Richards in the comics is capable of going toe-to-toe with cosmic beings like the Celestials and even reviving a planet-sized Galactus. This level of reality-shaping is inherently more powerful and unpredictable, especially in the hands of a villain as calculating as Doctor Doom.

The Path to God Emperor Doom

Marvel Comics

The concept of God Emperor Doom is a pivotal storyline in Marvel Comics, particularly during the 2015 Secret Wars event, and it provides a clear blueprint for Doom's potential Doomsday ambitions in the MCU. In the comics, with the multiverse facing imminent collapse from cosmic-level incursions, Doom, through a pact with Molecule Man, siphons the power of the enigmatic Beyonders.

Using this stolen power, he becomes God Emperor Doom, creating a patchwork world known as Battleworld from the remnants of destroyed realities. He rules this world as an iron-fisted deity, with a brainwashed Sue Storm as his wife and their daughter Valeria as his intellectual prodigy.

This version of Doom represents the character's core obsession: to prove himself superior to Reed Richards by succeeding where Reed failed and finally achieving the recognition he has always craved.

His rule, while tyrannical, is presented as an attempt to bring order to a chaotic multiverse, a self-justifying act of supreme arrogance. The MCU could adapt this storyline by having Doom exploit Franklin's powers to achieve a similar end.

The Culmination of the Multiverse Saga

The events of Avengers: Doomsday are poised to be the dramatic crescendo of the Multiverse Saga, bringing together heroes and stories from across the MCU's history. Following the departure of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, Doctor Doom has emerged as the Multiverse's next major threat, with Robert Downey Jr. taking on the role.

The movie will also have to contend with the consequences of time travel and universe hopping, which Doom may claim were worsened by the heroes' past actions. The culmination of these threads in Doomsday is expected to lead directly into Secret Wars, where the heroes must unite to take on God Emperor Doom and restore the Multiverse once and for all.