Daredevil Born Again Will Soon Face One Major MCU Timeline Obstacle

Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again is going to have some major timeline confusion to work around after Season 2 is over. The TV-MA Netflix reboot will be back on screens this March with eight more episodes, continuing the legal and heroic antics of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock as he seeks to remove Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk from power in New York. But the fun is only just getting started, as Born Again has already been renewed for Season 3.

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will release on an annual schedule going forward, placing Season 3 in March 2027. That will leave the street-level saga the tough task of premiering its third outing in the year-long void between Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Just as Infinity War left a jaw-dropping cliffhanger in Thanos' Snap to be resolved one year later in Endgame, Captain America actor Anthony Mackie already confirmed Doomsday will end with a major cliffhanger to pick up in Secret Wars.

Many have theorized that this cliffhanger will see Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom create Battleworld - a patchwork reality made up of the surviving remnants of the Multiverse in which he rules - as he did in 2015's Secret Wars comic.

As Born Again has thus far been a street-level saga, opting for grounded realism despite the sci-fi/supernatural world it exists within, it's tough to imagine it shifting focus to a twisted reality ruled over by a tyrannical supervillain.

If Earth-616 and the Multiverse are erased by Incursions after Avengers 5, it may be a little confusing to have Disney+ series ignoring this new status quo just months later. This same issue may plague X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which will also debut their third seasons in 2027.

Daredevil's Larger MCU Crossover May Finally Be Coming Soon

Marvel Studios

The MCU faced this problem before with Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel, which arrived between Infinity War and Endgame. Both projects played a major role in teeing up Avengers 4, but ultimately took place earlier in the timeline, swerving the implications of the Blip and half the universe vanishing.

It seems likely that Marvel Studios will take a similar approach for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, setting the Disney+ series before the events of Avengers: Doomsday. But that doesn't mean that fans should expect any setup for Secret Wars, as the show will probably swerve the collapse of the Multiverse altogether.

If Born Again does get renewed for Season 4 (as a recent report indicated it could), it would presumably premiere around March 2028. This would then likely take place after Avengers 6 and in the soft-rebooted MCU.

There's no denying the fun to be had in watching Matt Murdock practicing law in an alternate New York ruled over by Kingpin in Battleworld. But such a moment may be better saved for a fun cameo in Secret Wars, where Charlie Cox has been rumored to reprise his role, to preserve the tone and realistic vibe of Born Again.

Cox once shared his hopes to join the Avengers and appear in more MCU projects, but there is no sign of him joining the super-powered team. For now, his connections to other heroes are sparse, but as his old ally/enemy, The Punisher, will soon appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, bridges may well be built.

Ultimately, Daredevil probably won't be taking any major role in the next Avengers movies, leaving his first true crossover with the wider MCU still to come. The logical answer would be to fulfill years of cries from fans by placing the Man Without Fear in Spider-Man 5 or 6 for a street-level team-up against Kingpin.

Read more about the MCU's upcoming "reset" and why it is for the best.