Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Will Reportedly Fight 1 Long-Requested MCU Villain In Next Trilogy

Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin has long been a dream villain among fans for Tom Holland's Spider-Man to fight, and that may soon become a reality. Several years back, D'Onofrio himself promised, "Eventually, I will beat Spider-Man's ass," revealing his hopes to one day fight the poster boy of Marvel. While Kingpin has more recently been associated with Daredevil thanks to the MCU, his debut came in The Amazing Spider-Man #50 in July 1967. Over the years, Wilson Fisk has become the big bad for the MCU's street-level heroes, but has only ever fought Spider-Man in animation, most recently in Into the Spider-Verse.

According to a report from scooper Alex Perez, the "goal" for Tom Holland's next Spider-Man trilogy is for him to "cross paths" with Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, who famously debuted in Netflix's Daredevil.

This crossover would fulfil years of cries from fans for Spider-Man to fight the Daredevil: Born Again villain, which many once thought would be the focus of Brand New Day, but will seemingly be saved for its two expected sequels.

D'Onofrio responded to similar rumors in the past, saying, "Honestly, I have no idea," leaving it tough to tell whether he is playing coy on the Spider-Man vs. Kingpin matter or simply not yet privy to Marvel Studios' long-term plans.

It should be noted that there is currently no indication that D'Onofrio or Kingpin will return in Brand New Day, although he will be back next March in Born Again Season 2, the timeline placement of which may be rather telling.

Kingpin vs. Spider-Man & Daredevil Is the Perfect Trilogy-Capper

Marvel Studios

A report from The Cosmic Circus in 2023, long before Brand New Day truly came to fruition, noted that Kingpin's mayoral run would impact the Spider-Man franchise. It stated that Wilson Fisk may "outsource his matters to a number of contractors" to push his anti-vigilante agenda.

This may explain why Brand New Day is rumored to feature multiple villains, as they may all have secret ties to Kingpin, setting up his role in future movies. The MCU has already made it clear that Spider-Man is on Fisk's radar, as an anti-vigilante speech of his called out "a man who dresses in a spider outfit."

Kingpin's big-screen leap being saved for Spider-Man 5 or 6 would make sense for Marvel Studios' larger storytelling. The studio would be able to get through several more seasons of Born Again on Disney+, continuing the endless battles of Kingpin and Daredevil, before wrapping up their story in theaters.

While Peter Parker already met Matt Murdock in No Way Home, their vigilante mantles have yet to cross paths in the main MCU timeline. Many hoped that the storyline was coming in Spider-Man 4, but Marvel Studios may want to keep fans waiting for a few more movies, as they are undoubtedly aware of the interest.

There's even a chance that could mark the end of the line for Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Tom Holland in the MCU, as the next Spider-Man trilogy is unlikely to end until past 2030, by which point they will have been around for 15 years.