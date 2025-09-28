A new Spider-Man 4 report about its MCU timeline placement may have spoiled how Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ends. Marvel's two biggest New York heroes will take the stage in their solo adventures in 2026. This marks a significant moment for the MCU, as one project's NYC-based narrative will be able to directly pass the baton to another and be followed up on in just a handful of months. This raises a few interesting questions, including how the consequences of one of these titles will directly lead to the other.

Insider Alex Perez revealed that Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day will follow the events of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (something that was unclear heading into the two projects).

Perez wrote in one of his monthly Q&As on The Cosmic Circus that the timeline order for the two seasons of Born Again, the Punisher Special Presentation, and Brand New Day will reportedly be, "Born Again Season 1, Punisher close to Season 2, Brand New Day:"

Q: "What is the timeline order of these projects: 'Daredevil: Born Again' S1, S2, 'The Punisher Special', and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day?'" Perez: "'Born Again' Season 1, Punisher close to Season 2, 'Brand New Day.'"

The MCU timeline placement of these few projects could potentially point to where Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, specifically, will end, as it has to directly set up Tom Holland's ensuing adventure in Spider-Man 4.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is expected to be released on Disney+ sometime in the first half of 2026, following its titular hero as he takes on the villainous Mayor Kingpin, who has declared war on the vigilantes of New York City.

Spider-Man 4, on the other hand, has set its sights on the summer. It will come out in theaters on July 31, 2026, marking Tom Holland's Spidey's fourth wall-crawling adventure.

What Will Happen at the End of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Marvel Studios

Knowing that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will take place directly before Spider-Man 4 could say a lot about both projects.

What fans know is that Born Again Season 2 will see a New York City in lockdown.

With Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin now the mayor of New York City, he declared martial law in the city, outlawing all vigilante activity—something that would surely affect Tom Holland's Spider-Man, if it were still in effect by the time the events of Brand New Day come around.

Seeing as Spider-Man seems fairly open in his superhero-ing pursuits from the looks of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set photos fans have gotten, it would seem that Kingpin has been defeated and repealed his anti-vigilante agenda by the time Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 comes to an end.

This indicates that Daredevil's resistance force, which is said to include several heroes from the Netflix Daredevil franchise, will be successful, and Kingpin's war on New York's heroes will only last one TV season at the longest.

But with Kingpin gone, it might not be all sunshine and rainbows in The Big Apple. The one thing fans have seen from Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been an epic chase sequence between Holland's web-slinging hero and a new tank procured by Jon Bernthal's The Punisher.

Punisher increasing his firepower could suggest that Kingpin potentially stepping aside has opened a power vacuum in the city, and someone even more terrifying has stepped in.

This would cause Punisher, Spidey, and New York City's other vigilantes to adapt to their new reality and take drastic measures like acquiring a tank.