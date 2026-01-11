James Gunn Announced the DCU's Best Casting Decision 1 Year Ago

One year ago, James Gunn and Jason Momoa shattered the internet by confirming one of the biggest no-brainer casting decisions in comic book film history. On December 30, 2024, we got an official confirmation that the former King of the Seven Seas is officially the DCU’s Main Man.

Gunn took to social media, specifically X and Threads, to share a legendary image of the intergalactic bounty hunter. The photo depicted Lobo with a snarling, aggressive expression, clenching a lit cigar between his fingers while a heavy metal chain coiled around his arm. Posed with a nighttime cityscape illuminated by red and white fireworks in the background, the famous bounty hunter stood partially draped in a billowing American flag. The post confirmed Lobo was officially arriving in the DCU, but it was the actor playing the character that sparked the most excitement.

DC Studios

On the same day as Gunn’s post, Jason Momoa took to Instagram to confirm he had landed his "perfect role." He shared a screenshot of a quote from a 2023 Fandango interview where he spoke about his lifelong love for the character, stating:

"So Lobo was... I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role."

In the interview, he added that if DC ever asked him to play the Main Man, it would be a "f*ck yeah." He captioned the quote with "They called," officially confirming that he was playing Lobo.

Momoa has always wanted to play the iconic DC character. He famously walked into his original 2014 audition with Zack Snyder, assuming he was there to play Lobo, only to be surprised by the offer to play Aquaman. While he transformed Arthur Curry into a billion-dollar icon, his heart always belonged to the space-faring biker with a healing factor and a foul mouth.

Jason Momoa’s Lobo Is the DCU’s Best Casting Decision Yet

DC Studios

Jason Momoa portraying Lobo is a masterstroke casting decision that elevates the DC Universe's potential. Reimagining one of the previous cinematic universe’s biggest heroes as one of the DCU’s biggest villains is an ingenious move.

Momoa is undeniably one of the best actors in Hollywood, possessing immense global star power and box office draw. His tenure as Arthur Curry in the DCEU provides irrefutable evidence of this fact; the original Aquaman remains one of the highest-grossing DC films in history, crossing the billion-dollar mark worldwide.

This excitement for Momoa's new DC chapter only intensified when the official Supergirl trailer was released in December 2025. Fans got their first official look at Momoa in character as the Main Man, featuring a comics-accurate look with chalk-white skin, black markings, chains, and his signature cigar. The brief shot of the character immediately stole the spotlight.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is leveraging Momoa’s massive star power, instantly recognizable physical presence, and proven charisma. This casting choice not only guarantees a significant level of built-in audience excitement but also perfectly aligns the actor’s inherent energy with the wild, unrestrained nature of Lobo himself. Utilizing Momoa in this distinctive new role is arguably one of the best and most anticipated decisions made for the nascent DCU slate.

What Role Will Lobo Play in Supergirl?

Lobo will serve a crucial and dynamic narrative purpose in Supergirl. While the character was absent from Tom King's original comic miniseries, the film's source material, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed Lobo's vital role in the adaptation.

The film follows Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) as she journeys across the galaxy alongside Ruthye seeking vengeance for a death caused by Krem of the Yellow Hills. Gunn revealed on the DC Studios Showcase podcast that while the source comic is a "bunch of little stories," the film required a throughline. Lobo provides that essential connective tissue.