Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Confirmed to Include 7 Key MCU Heroes & Villains

Some of the MCU's most formidable superheroes and villains will take the spotlight when Marvel Studios brings Daredevil: Born Again back for Season 2. Season 1 was tasked with the responsibility of fully integrating Daredevil and crew into the larger MCU after years of semi-isolation on Netflix. Now, the show's core characters are fully reestablished for Marvel Studios and ready for more action.

Six major MCU superheroes and villains are confirmed for inclusion in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's cast. Marvel Studios already has a massive list of actors enlisted for Born Again's next run on Disney+, including major newcomers like Matthew Lillard and Lili Taylor. However, the headliners are on the hero and villain sides of the playing field, with plenty of power players set to deliver new drama.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is expected to be released in early 2026.

Every Superhero and Villain Confirmed for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Daredevil

Charlie Cox

To nobody's surprise, Charlie Cox will make his return to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 as the titular hero, Matt Murdock/Daredevil. This show will mark his seventh project within the MCU, including his original solo Daredevil series, Netflix's The Defenders, and a recent voiceover role in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Season 2 will give Cox an opportunity to suit up as Daredevil much more than he did in Season 1, with Matt Murdock and co. having to combat the terrifying anti-vigilante propaganda coming from Mayor Wilson Fisk's office. He will also be on the run from Fisk, teaming up with Karen Page and a new team of allies to save New York from the city's top elected officials.

Jessica Jones

Krysten Ritter

After seven years away from the Marvel spotlight, Krysten Ritter will finally make her return as Jessica Jones in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. Not only will this be her third Marvel project after three seasons of Jessica Jones and a role in The Defenders on Netflix, but it will be her first time portraying her iconic antihero under the Marvel Studios umbrella.

Currently, Jessica's specific role in Season 2 is a mystery, although set photos have shown Ritter filming new material with Charlie Cox for her return to the MCU. Expected to continue her story following Season 3 of Jessica Jones, the character will now have years of time away from the franchise to fill in before fans see her again in 2026.

Punisher

Jon Bernthal

Jon Bernthal became the second Defenders hero confirmed to come back to the MCU during development on Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, as he reprises his role as the Punisher. After a couple of appearances in the show's first season (following his work in Daredevil Season 2 and The Punisher), a trailer for Season 2 shown at Disney's Upfront presentation confirmed Bernthal's return to the MCU.

Currently, the big question for Punisher will be whether Season 2 of Born Again will take place before or after the events of his newly confirmed Special Presentation. However, considering the anger he holds for Fisk, Frank will come for New York's Mayor with every bit of force and ferocity he can muster.

Kingpin

Vincent D'Onofrio

On the villain side, nobody will have a bigger impact on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 than Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, better known as the Kingpin. While Fisk is sadly prohibited from being in MCU movies, he has made appearances in Echo and Hawkeye, along with his previous work in the original Netflix Daredevil show.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will once again feature the Kingpin as the Mayor of New York, pushing his anti-vigilante practices harder than ever through his task force. He is also expected to be equally scary on his own after Season 1 gave him one of the most terrifying kills in MCU history, ripping Commissioner Gallo's head open with his bare hands.

Vanessa Fisk

Ayelet Zurer

Following a controversial recast for early production on Born Again, Ayelet Zurer was eventually brought back from the Netflix shows to reprise her role as Vanessa Fisk. This show marks her second appearance in the MCU after the original Daredevil show, although she is even scarier this time around.

Along with a complicated round of marriage counseling with her husband, Vanessa proved to be quite the villain herself, shooting her former paramour in the head to prove her love to Wilson Fisk. For Season 2, she is expected to exert even more power over the city as the Kingpin goes after vigilantes and superheroes.

Bullseye

Wilson Bethel

Wilson Bethel made a thrilling return to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again, reprising his role from Netflix's Daredevil Season 3 as Benjamin Poindexter, more commonly known as Bullseye. The villain came in with a bang by killing Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson, which was later revealed to be under orders from Vanessa Fisk.

Bullseye will be a hot target in Season 2, considering he tried to kill Vanessa Fisk in front of the Kingpin after successfully taking out Matt Murdock's closest friend. While plot details have not been revealed, fans can expect plenty of drama from the psychopathic villain in 2026.

White Tiger

Camila Rodriguez

Daredevil: Born Again introduced a few masked vigilantes to its roster, including Hector Ayala's White Tiger. His daughter will now be picking up the mantle in Season 2 following his death at the hands of Cole North.

After being introduced in Season 1, Camila Rodriguez's Angela Del Toro will have the chance to suit up in the upcoming season, as confirmed by recent set photos. Angela's suit is more thrown together in comparison to her father's costume, which sees her in a white hood and a tiger-striped bandana.

Perhaps White Tiger's stint as a teen hero in NYC could land her a spot on the Young Avengers down the road.