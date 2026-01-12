2026's The Mandalorian Movie Confirmed to Include 3 Marvel Actors

The Star Wars galaxy is preparing for its grand return to the silver screen with The Mandalorian & Grogu. As the first theatrical Star Wars release since 2019, anticipation for the Jon Favreau-directed epic is reaching a fever pitch. While the film promises to expand the lore of the Outer Rim, it is also serving as a major crossover hub for some of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With production finalized and the May 22, 2026, release date locked in, the confirmed cast list highlights a fascinating trend. Lucasfilm is leaning heavily into the Marvel pipeline, bringing in seasoned veterans from both the MCU and Marvel's animated history. These actors have spent years shaping the stories of superheroes, and now they are bringing that same blockbuster experience to a galaxy far, far away.

Every Marvel Actor Starrring in The Mandalorian and Grogu

Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin)

Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios

Pedro Pascal has become the definitive face of the modern Star Wars era as the titular bounty hunter, Din Djarin. Having led three seasons of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, Pascal is now transitioning the role to a global theatrical stage with The Mandalorian & Grogu. However, 2025 proved to be the year Pascal truly conquered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well.

Earlier this year, Pascal starred as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hit theaters in July. His portrayal of the smartest man alive served as the cornerstone for Marvel's new Phase 6, anchoring the studio’s most anticipated reboot to date. By the time The Mandalorian & Grogu arrives in 2026, Pascal will be the first actor in history to simultaneously lead both a core Star Wars film and a core Marvel franchise, marking an unprecedented run of Hollywood dominance.

Sigourney Weaver

Lucasfilm, Marvel Television

Sci-fi royalty Sigourney Weaver joined the cast of The Mandalorian & Grogu in late 2024, and her role has since been clarified. Weaver is confirmed to be playing Colonel Ward, a high-ranking official within the New Republic's defense forces and a leader of the Adelphi Rangers. She is also a veteran pilot for the former Rebel Alliance. As a New Republic officer, Ward serves as a key contact for Din Djarin, likely presenting the mission that drives the film's plot, as Din Djarin agreed to work on an as-needed basis for the New Republic at the end of the third season of the series

Marvel fans will immediately recognize Weaver from her chilling performance as Alexandra Reid in the 2017 crossover event The Defenders. As the elegant and ruthless leader of the Hand, Weaver was the central threat that forced Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist to unite. With the Defenders Saga now fully integrated into the MCU canon on Disney+, Weaver stands as one of the most sophisticated villains in Marvel’s live-action history. Her move to Star Wars allows her to bring that same menacing aura to a different side of the galaxy.

Steve Blum (Zeb Orrelios)

For many fans, Steve Blum is a legend of the voice acting world, and he is officially bringing the Lasat warrior Zeb Orrelios to the big screen. After a brief live-action cameo in The Mandalorian Season 3, Blum has been confirmed to reprise the role in the 2026 film. While he is beloved as a member of the Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels, Blum’s history with Marvel is perhaps the most extensive of the entire cast.

Blum is essentially the voice of the Marvel universe for a generation of fans. He is most famous for his long-running portrayal of Wolverine (Logan) across countless projects, most notably in Wolverine and the X-Men and the Ultimate Spider-Man series. He has also lent his voice to iconic Marvel villains like Green Goblin and Red Skull in various animated formats and video games. Blum’s presence in The Mandalorian & Grogu ensures that the film has a direct link to the heart of Marvel’s animated legacy, bridging the gap between two of the most passionate fanbases in the world.