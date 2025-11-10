Marvel Studios Announces Historic Release for 4th Chapter of Its Netflix Reboot

Marvel Studios has fully taken over Netflix's Defenders saga, and the fourth chapter of this revitalization will mark franchise history on Disney+. After the rights to the characters in Netflix's series returned to Marvel, it was thought that the likes of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage might be dead. Fans were overjoyed then to learn that Marvel intended to continue at least one of these series, with Daredevil: Born Again bringing back the same cast for a sequel show.

The premiere date for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has been confirmed for March 2026, a year after the first season debuted on Disney+. Following that, Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again (which is technically the fourth chapter in this Netflix reboot, including 2026's The Punisher special) has already been greenlit. Marvel TV executive Brad Winderbaum's comments to Agents of Fandom confirm that "Daredevil: Born Again is an annual release every March," meaning fans can expect Season 3 in March 2027.

Marvel Television

This is a historic moment for Marvel Studios, as Daredevil: Born Again's March 2027 release will mark the first time the company has released three seasons of the same show within two years. The series's consistent annual releases in March provide a streamlined structure that no other MCU TV show has received to date. This reflects the new strategy from Marvel Television, which intends to treat the MCU's TV slate like a more traditional model.

While some of Marvel's TV shows on Disney+ have released three seasons (or are confirmed to have three seasons in the future), Daredevil: Born Again will be the first Marvel Studios-produced show to reach the historic milestone of regular annual release drops.

Marvel Studios TV Shows With 3 Seasons (And Their Current Statuses)

What If...?

Marvel Animation

What If...? was the first of Marvel Studios' TV shows to reach three seasons on Disney+. The animated anthology Multiversal show offered many episodes' worth of content, featuring limitless creative crossovers between iconic Marvel characters (for which many MCU stars lent their voices).

However, What If...?'s release strategy was staggered, with the first season coming out in 2021, Season 2 arriving two years later in 2023, and then Season 3 releasing a year after that in 2024. While Seasons 2 and 3 of What If...? started to mirror that new Marvel TV strategy of annual seasons, with both coming out in December of their respective years, the gap between Season 1 and 2 broke that trend.

X-Men '97

Marvel Animation

X-Men '97 fulfilled fans' hopes and dreams with its classic animated style and beloved mutant characters, which harkened back to the popular animated X-Men series from the 90s.

A second season of X-Men '97 was greenlit around the same time as the first, but there has been a significant delay between the two. X-Men '97 Season 1 arrived in March 2024, and Season 2 is expected sometime in the middle of 2026. A third season of X-Men '97 is also in production, and is likely to adopt Daredevil: Born Again's annual release format, meaning Season 3 should arrive in 2027.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is the third of Marvel's Disney+ shows to receive a third season. The animated series about Peter Parker's early days as Spider-Man (set outside of the canon of the main MCU) debuted its first season in January 2025 but was quickly confirmed for second and third seasons.

Season 3 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was confirmed before Season 1 had aired, showing Marvel's confidence in the project. Like X-Men '97 and Daredevil: Born Again, the animated Spider-Man show is expected to be an annual release for Marvel Studios, meaning Season 2 will arrive in 2026, followed by Season 3 in 2027.